Fish and Chicken Restaurant Planned For 27th Street

A new fast food restaurant is slated to open on the Near West Side, replacing the former MooSa’s, which closed in the spring of 2023.

The upcoming business, Milwaukee Fish & Chicken, would occupy a 1,848-square-foot restaurant space at 405 N. 27th St., adjacent to the BP gas station and near Interstate 94.

Co-owners Amandeep Dhaliwal and Bhinderpal Singh said they hope to open the restaurant this summer, with plans to serve quick meals for carryout only.

Menu items could include burgers, chicken sandwiches, fried fish and other entrees, along with sides such as french fries and desserts like ice cream and shakes.

Dhaliwal is a seasoned business owner, having operated a Subway restaurant for a number of years. He told Urban Milwaukee that he plans to continue the sandwich shop while also pursuing the new venture.

Dhaliwal and Singh first attempted to open Milwaukee Fish & Chicken in 2023, shortly after the closure of MooSa’s; however, plans for the restaurant were delayed.

The pair recently submitted a new license application, which is currently pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, Dhaliwal told Urban Milwaukee he hopes to open the new business by the end of July. Securing city approval is the final step, he said, noting that there are no plans for further changes to the building.

The previous business, MooSa’s, opened in 2021, serving a variety of burgers, custard and other fast food items. The restaurant was a project of Nasser Musa. His brother, Alaa, continues to operate the lakeside MooSa’s at 2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr., near Bradford Beach.

Alaa also owns Casablanca on Brady Street.

Prior to MooSa’s, the restaurant space was home to Chester’s, a fried chicken restaurant.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Milwaukee Fish & Chicken are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to a license application. Dhaliwal said the restaurant might decide to close at 9 p.m., though he hasn’t made a final decision.

