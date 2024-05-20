Milwaukee Officials Praise Rescheduling of Cannabis by Biden
New federal policy 'will help reverse longstanding injustices in our legal system.'
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, joined by Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee), celebrated the ongoing rescheduling of cannabis by the Biden Administration. The plant, better known as marijuana, has been listed as a Schedule I narcotic for decades, placing it in the same category as highly dangerous drugs which do not have accepted medicinal uses or have high risks for abuse. Reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III substance acknowledges the plant’s medicinal properties, and adjusts the penalties for possessing it.
The federal decision does little to change the legal status of cannabis in Wisconsin, however. Every state bordering Wisconsin has some form of legalized cannabis. Regardless, efforts at legalizing even medicinal cannabis in Wisconsin has been unsuccessful in the Legislature. Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly proposed a fully legalized recreational program, aiming to reverse the state’s loss of over $36 million in revenue to Illinois alone as residents cross the border to buy cannabis. Republicans instead proposed a very limited program that would only allow medicinal cannabis in a pill, tincture, or topical form and only for certain chronic conditions.
“We are not Illinois,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last year. “We are not California. We are not Colorado…We are a state that’s at best purple,” he added. “And purple is not legalization of recreational cannabis.” Outside the Capitol, however, Wisconsinites across the political spectrum support legalization. In November 2022, ballot initiatives asking whether cannabis should be legalized statewide passed with nearly 75% of the vote on average.
Moving Wisconsin in a different direction will take time. Still, the mayor and state representatives applauded the Biden administration for doing more than former President Donald Trump. “I am grateful that President Biden has taken this important step to bring marijuana policy into the twenty-first century,” said state Senator Johnson. “Reclassifying marijuana will help reverse longstanding injustices in our legal system that have disproportionately targeted Black and brown Wisconsinites. If Trump has his way, he’ll roll back all the progress we’ve made under President Biden.”
The mayor, senator, and representative all pointed to a variety of issues persisting in Wisconsin due to prohibition. Although the City of Milwaukee and Madison have taken steps to deprioritize cannabis enforcement, other communities have doubled down on prohibition. Fines for possession range wildly, and can total hundreds of dollars or more. Multiple arrests for possession can quickly lead to felony charges. Last month, the City of Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission discussed policy changes within the Milwaukee PD, where the smell of cannabis can no longer be used to justify a search by police. Similarly, evidence of burned cannabis in a vehicle is no longer adequate to justify a search in the City of Milwaukee.
When asked who benefits from cannabis prohibition in Wisconsin, Haywood and Johnson said neighboring states benefit. Legislation supporting cannabis legalization, even in its limited form under Republican bills, has been opposed by the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association and the Wisconsin Medical Society.
Milwaukee elected leaders praise rescheduling of cannabis by Biden Administration was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.
