Campaign Targets MPS Funding Referendum

A local attorney is creating a campaign to oppose the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) referendum asking voters to increase property taxes to prevent large budget cuts for the district in coming years.

The campaign, called Milwaukeeans For Affordable Housing, was formed by Daniel M. Adams, a former state Assembly candidate who supports charter schools and the director of Milwaukee Works, a nonprofit that conducts polls on local public policy and elections. Adams’ campaign is taking issue with the property tax increases proposed by the district, arguing that it will harm housing affordability in Milwaukee.

“I formed the committee because I looked to my left, I looked to my right and there was nobody else starting an organization to do this,” Adams told Urban Milwaukee. “And as I talked to my neighbors, I learned that there was an appetite to push back against this next referendum.”

The referendum will appear on ballots during the April 2 referendum. It is asking voters to grant MPS approximately $252 million in spending authority, with approximately $125 million coming from a property tax increase. The rest of the funding will come from state equalization funding that builds over the succeeding four years until 2028 when MPS reaches $252 million in additional funding.

The property tax impact will arrive in the first year, and according to the school district, will translate to a tax increase of $216 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

It is too much, too fast, Adams said. The average homeowner in Milwaukee will see a roughly $400 increase to their property taxes, and the increase will likely be passed on to renters across the city, he said, adding that the property tax will not sunset after the four-year timeline building up to the full spending authority.

“They were just funded; they just went to referendum [in 2020]; they made promises during that referendum,” Adams said. “They have dusted off the exact same promises, tripled the cost of the referendum, and put them back to taxpayers without showing any improvement in the district and without showing any plan on how to use the money.”

On the other side, a campaign urging support for the referendum is putting the choice in different terms. That is, without the funding, MPS will have to make hundreds of millions in budget cuts, and these cuts will diminish educational opportunities for children across the city. The campaign, called Yes for MPS, is being organized by the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (MTEA) and several other political and labor organizations.

Adams said he understands what the district and supporters are saying about the looming budget deficit, but countered that the problem lies with the state’s funding formula so that’s where the solution should come from. “Clearly, the funding formula that comes from Madison is broken, and the leadership need to go to Gov. [Tony] Evers and the Legislature and tell them to fix the formula,” he said.

Putting all the funding “on the backs of homeowners and renters” will lead to evictions and seniors on fixed incomes moving out of their homes, he said. “We have this huge crisis of affordability in our community.”

Supporters of the referendum don’t see any other options that will reliably help the district avoid budget cuts. The state has not pegged school funding to inflation for more than a decade, and attempts to advocate for more state aid have not succeeded.

Milwaukeeans For Affordable Housing does not yet have local organizations that have joined it, Adams said, saying he wants the committee to be a “rallying point” for information on the referendum and the campaign against it.

Adams faces an uphill battle, as past polling by MPS, which he revealed through an open records request, has shown strong support for the public school system in Milwaukee.