Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Board will consider legislation in March that county officials have said could help address housing voucher discrimination.

Renters using federal Section 8 housing vouchers, which guarantees recipients will not have to spend more than 30-40% of their income on rent, at times find that landlords won’t rent with them. Housing advocates and officials refer to the problem as housing voucher discrimination.

In 2018, the Milwaukee County Board passed a county ordinance sponsored by then-Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic outlawing rental assistance discrimination. The legislation sketched out a system for enforcing the ban that has failed to protect a single renter in Milwaukee County. The county’s attorney says state statutes and existing case law indicate it likely does not have the legal authority to enforce its own ordinance, as Urban Milwaukee reported.

In January, the Housing Division outlined alternative strategies for addressing the problem of housing voucher discrimination. Sup. Shawn Rolland is running with one of the ideas and has sponsored legislation that would create a program to incentivize landlords to accept tenants relying on rental assistance.

“It is hard for me to think of another one county policy that failed so comprehensively as [the 2018 ordinance], that failed people in need so completely as this one did,” Rolland told Urban Milwaukee. “We did not help even one person escape housing discrimination, not one.”

Rolland proposes the county create a fund that would allow the Housing Division to cover the cost of repairs in Section 8 rental units when the tenant cannot afford to pay. Rolland’s resolution allocates approximately $356,000 to the project, which the Housing Division reported would allow it to guarantee damage mitigation, and to also offer signing bonuses and unit holding fee agreements, which allow the county to maintain a pool of private housing that can be passed from one rental assistance tenant to another.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“There is zero evidence anywhere to suggest that people who receive rent assistance from Milwaukee County don’t pay their rent or don’t cover the cost of damage more than any other run-of-the-mill person,” Rolland said. “But sometimes perception is reality, and at the end of the day we need more landlords to raise their hands and join us as partners.”

He hopes an incentive program “finally tips the scales of perception in these tenants favor.”

Discriminating against housing voucher recipients is essentially class-based discrimination, Rolland said, but in Milwaukee this problem predominantly affects people of color.

Mitigating concerns about tenant damage was one of the strategies presented by the Housing Division, which reported that it is one of the primary concerns landlords express about renting to Section 8 tenants. It also comes right out of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) playbook for making Section 8 renters more competitive in the rental market.

The Housing Division maintains a list of landlords that accept tenants with vouchers, Rolland said, so the county will know very quickly whether the incentives work or not.

“And we can see if we have been successful, and you know, if it fails, then we fail fast, and we can try something else,” he said.

Changes to State Law?

Another resolution sponsored by Rolland would have the county ask the state Attorney General for a formal opinion on the county’s legal authority to enforce a ban on housing voucher discrimination. The resolution also asks the county’s lobbyists to request changes to state law from the legislature and the governor that would clear up the ambiguity surrounding the county’s enforcement authority.

If the county does find itself with clear-cut authority to enforce its ordinance, it will likely run into another problem: no enforcement apparatus. The county currently has no resources committed to investigating or bringing civil actions against landlords for voucher discrimination.

Securing a change in state law and standing up an enforcement apparatus are unlikely to occur quickly. But in the past, Rolland received pushback from some of his colleagues on the boards for suggesting incentives.

“I am on the side of whatever solves the problem, okay,” he said. “So I’m very open to any penalties or any incentives that can meaningfully move the needle in this.”

Read the full resolutions proposing housing voucher incentives and requesting changes in state law on Urban Milwaukee.