Milwaukee Leaders Want State To Allow Red Light Cameras

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and a coalition of local leaders are pushing for changes in state law to allow the city to use traffic enforcement cameras.

At a press conference Friday, Johnson and County Executive David Crowley trumpeted the cameras, often called red light cameras, as a proven technology that will help the Milwaukee area better enforce traffic violations and address reckless driving.

“We need to arm ourselves with every available tool to make our road safer,” Johnson said. “One tool that’s proven to be incredibly effective is automated traffic enforcement cameras.”

Under current state law, municipalities cannot use red light cameras for traffic enforcement. For years, Milwaukee leaders have called on state legislators to let them employ the technology to take on reckless driving. Crowley introduced legislation twice during his time in the state Assembly. And in 2021, State Rep. LaKeshia Myers took up the mantle and introduced a bill. She also led a 2023 reintroduction. To date, the proposals have not gotten substantial traction despite some bipartisan support.

“I’m calling for continued partnership between the state of Wisconsin and the City of Milwaukee to allow our city, our local government, the city of Milwaukee, to use traffic safety cameras,” Johnson said, “and our Common Council to work with my administration to set up a traffic safety camera program right here in the city of Milwaukee.”

Johnson and Crowley were joined by a coalition of elected officials and local leaders, including State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, state representatives Deb Andraca and Kalan Haywood II, Common Council members Larresa Taylor and Scott Spiker, city Vision Zero coordinator Jessica Wineberg, city librarian Joan Johnson and Greater Milwaukee Committee president Joel Brennan.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The mayor said that red light cameras are associated with lower traffic casualties. “So let me be clear, installing traffic security cameras will save lives,” said Johnson.

The event was held outside of the Center Street Library, 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave. In December 2021, a school bus driver ran a red light outside the library and crashed into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. The school bus, with no children aboard, then crashed into the library structure.

There is strong evidence supporting a relationship between disregarding traffic signals and traffic fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and several studies have found evidence that red light cameras and the associated traffic enforcement do reduce crashes that lead to injury.

“Pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists demand and deserve action to increase multi-modal safety and reduce reckless driving,” Crowley said.

The county executive said the red light cameras are a “proven solution” that would help Milwaukee address reckless driving that has reached “crisis levels.”

“You can only have so many police officers, and traffic enforcement is a key component to policing,” Johnson said. “But police have a myriad issues that they need to address on a daily basis.”

Time and again, when local leaders have requested the necessary changes to state law, they have said that while the cameras won’t solve the problem of reckless driving, they are a critical tool. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman called them a “necessary tool” in 2021, as Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

Asked about red light cameras entrapping those whose vehicles were stolen, Johnson said the cameras provide an opportunity to make sure someone reports their car as stolen. “We’re not going to cite people who have had their vehicle stolen,” he said. “We’re not going to pour salt in the wound.”