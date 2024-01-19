Brunch Returns to Lake Park Bistro

Three-course, customizable brunch menu is now available on Sundays.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brunch is back at Lake Park Bistro after a multi-year hiatus. The reintroduction comes with an all-new lineup of indulgent dishes curated by Executive Chef Amanda Langler, who took the lead at the restaurant in November.

The restaurant, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., recently debuted its three-course, customizable brunch menu, allowing guests to strike their preferred balance between sweet and savory, with prices based on entree choice.

To start, guests can choose from premiere plats including cocktail de crevette (shrimp cocktail served with lemon and Marie Rose cocktail sauce), soupe à l’oignon (French onion soup served with baguette and Gruyere cheese), a fresh fruit and yogurt parfait, soupe du jour and two fresh salad options.

Entrees, or plats principaux, include a traditional French-style omelette with creamed leeks, sauteed mushrooms, Gruyere cheese and herbs; eggs benedict (add smoked salmon for an extra charge); pan-seared salmon with haricots verts, parsley butter potatoes and beurre blanc; Brioche French toast with pear butter, maple syrup and bacon; grilled bavette steak with sunny eggs and hollandaise and the restaurant’s signature salade Lyonnaise.

To finish, the restaurant offers a selection of desserts such as coffee pots de creme with milk crumble, fresh blackberries and cocoa nib tuile; crepes Suzette filled with white chocolate and Gran Marnier-spiked orange sauce; flourless chocolate cake with hazelnut and bruleed bananas and a cheese plate featuring two French-inspired cheeses, fresh fruit, honey, preserves and toasted bread.

A three-course children’s brunch menu is also available for guests aged 12 and under.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

It’s been more than three years since Lake Park Bistro last offered brunch service. The restaurant, opened in 1995, has focused mainly on lunch, dinner and special events since the onset of the pandemic.

Brunch is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are available to book online or by calling (414) 962-6300.

The Bartolotta Restaurants oversees operations at Lake Park Bistro. The group’s portfolio of Milwaukee-area restaurants also includes Ristorante Bartolotta, Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House, Bacchus, Downtown Kitchen, Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon, a catering company and an on-campus dining experience at Kohl’s corporate campus.