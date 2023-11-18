Meet Amanda Langler, New Executive Chef at Lake Park Bistro

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In searching for a new executive chef to lead Lake Park Bistro, the Bartolotta Restaurants didn’t have to go far to find the right fit. Chef Amanda Langler, a longtime Bartolotta veteran, will fill the position, following a five-year turn as executive chef at Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse, in Brookfield.

The practiced chef brings more than just experience to the table, said Paul Bartolotta, owner and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants, in a statement. “Amanda is one of the most creative, consistent and respected chefs on our team,” he said. “I could not be more excited to work with her in this new role and see her further elevate the authenticity of Milwaukee’s most beloved bistro.”

The move will be a full-circle moment for Langler, who accepted her first position with the Bartolotta group at Lake Park Bistro more than 13 years ago. Since then, she has held a number of leadership positions within the group, culminating in her most recent role as executive chef for Mr. B’s.

Langler said she is looking forward to returning to the restaurant, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., and continuing to elevate its reputation for diners throughout the city and beyond.

“Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro has a well-earned reputation, both locally and nationally, as a must-visit destination for lovers of authentic classic and haute bistro French food in a fine dining environment,” she said. “It’s an honor to return to the place where I started so many years ago, and I look forward to elevating the restaurant’s reputation even further while treating our guests to the one-of-a-kind Bartolotta hospitality that they’ve come to know and love.”

The restaurant, opened in 1995, has come into its own as a polished yet welcoming destination for French cuisine. During its 28-year tenure overlooking Lake Michigan, the bistro has received consistent praise from Milwaukee dining critics, as well as recognition from the Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRoNA). Additionally, the restaurant has been an annual winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence since 1998.

Leadership changes have also occurred at other Bartolotta restaurants. Bacchus Executive Chef Nick Wirth will continue his work at the fine dining restaurant, while also taking on a new role with the group’s corporate culinary team.

Nick Aprahamian will join Mr. B’s in Brookfield as chef de cuisine, where he will receive mentorship from Corporate Executive Chef Aaron Bickham and Executive Chef Tournant James Dixon, a 14-year alum of the Bartolotta group.

Bartolotta Restaurants, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, also oversees Ristorante Bartolotta, Harbor House, Downtown Kitchen, Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Mequon, a catering company and an on-campus dining experience at Kohl’s corporate campus.