The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike
Agreement lists Bay View distribution plant and its 100 local jobs as slated for elimination.
Nov 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Steakhouse Opening Near 76th and Brown Deer
Upscale Galleria is set to open in late November, offering “gourmet” meals and a fully-customizable experience.
Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market Opens Saturday
Now entering its 15th season, the 2023-24 MWFM will feature a rotating lineup of 70 local vendors.
Oct 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Council Votes To Close HEX Night Club
But the landlord appears to have beaten city to the punch.
Oct 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Mill Road Library For Sale
Former library has unusual circular shape, located on busy 76th Street corridor.
Nov 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Ramen Pop-Up Coming to Uncle Wolfie’s
Nite Wolf will make its first appearances Nov. 3 and 4, with regular hours set to commence in 2024.
Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Three-Story Bar Planned For Water Street
Elevate is slated to open in a narrow building between Pourman’s and McGillycuddy’s.
Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. New Coffee Shop Opens in Third Ward
Madison-based Grace Coffee expands to Milwaukee with coffee and espresso drinks, bakery and brunch.
Oct 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Mostly Vacant Downtown Office Building Sold
But it’s unclear what happens next for building once slated for conversion to housing.
Nov 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive
Collectibles store owner suffered back-to-back strokes.
Nov 3rd, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers
Press Releases
2. Speaker Vos Statement on Evers’ Lawsuit
Oct 31st, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
3. Statement on the death of Prince McCree
Alderman Michael J. Murphy October 26, 2023
Oct 26th, 2023 by Ald. Michael Murphy
5. WisDOT announces new fare schedule for Amtrak Hiawatha Service
Variable pricing to help balance seat availability, meet funding goals and encourage usage
Nov 1st, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
7. GOP-led Legislative Committees Push Through Careless Tax Scheme, Dangerous Constitutional Amendments
Right-wing legislators still refuse to address child care and workforce crises
Oct 31st, 2023 by A Better Wisconsin Together
9. BBB Warning: Con Artists posing as Spectrum Cable
Oct 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
