The Week’s Greatest Hits

Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike

1. Milwaukee Auto Plant To Close Following End of UAW Strike

Agreement lists Bay View distribution plant and its 100 local jobs as slated for elimination.

Nov 3rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Steakhouse Opening Near 76th and Brown Deer

2. New Steakhouse Opening Near 76th and Brown Deer

Upscale Galleria is set to open in late November, offering “gourmet” meals and a fully-customizable experience.

Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market Opens Saturday

3. Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market Opens Saturday

Now entering its 15th season, the 2023-24 MWFM will feature a rotating lineup of 70 local vendors.

Oct 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Council Votes To Close HEX Night Club

4. Council Votes To Close HEX Night Club

But the landlord appears to have beaten city to the punch.

Oct 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Mill Road Library For Sale

5. Mill Road Library For Sale

Former library has unusual circular shape, located on busy 76th Street corridor.

Nov 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Ramen Pop-Up Coming to Uncle Wolfie’s

6. Ramen Pop-Up Coming to Uncle Wolfie’s

Nite Wolf will make its first appearances Nov. 3 and 4, with regular hours set to commence in 2024.

Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Three-Story Bar Planned For Water Street

7. Three-Story Bar Planned For Water Street

Elevate is slated to open in a narrow building between Pourman’s and McGillycuddy’s.

Nov 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

New Coffee Shop Opens in Third Ward

8. New Coffee Shop Opens in Third Ward

Madison-based Grace Coffee expands to Milwaukee with coffee and espresso drinks, bakery and brunch.

Oct 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Mostly Vacant Downtown Office Building Sold

9. Mostly Vacant Downtown Office Building Sold

But it’s unclear what happens next for building once slated for conversion to housing.

Nov 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive

10. Toy Dimension Store Owner Fights To Keep Business Alive

Collectibles store owner suffered back-to-back strokes.

Nov 3rd, 2023 by PrincessSafiya Byers

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to the Homicide of Prince McCree

1. Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to the Homicide of Prince McCree

 

Oct 30th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Speaker Vos Statement on Evers’ Lawsuit

2. Speaker Vos Statement on Evers’ Lawsuit

 

Oct 31st, 2023 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Statement on the death of Prince McCree

3. Statement on the death of Prince McCree

Alderman Michael J. Murphy October 26, 2023

Oct 26th, 2023 by Ald. Michael Murphy

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

4. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

WisDOT announces new fare schedule for Amtrak Hiawatha Service

5. WisDOT announces new fare schedule for Amtrak Hiawatha Service

Variable pricing to help balance seat availability, meet funding goals and encourage usage

Nov 1st, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Vote Against the Expulsion of Rep. George Santos

6. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Vote Against the Expulsion of Rep. George Santos

 

Nov 1st, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

GOP-led Legislative Committees Push Through Careless Tax Scheme, Dangerous Constitutional Amendments

7. GOP-led Legislative Committees Push Through Careless Tax Scheme, Dangerous Constitutional Amendments

Right-wing legislators still refuse to address child care and workforce crises

Oct 31st, 2023 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Willie Jude II Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

8. Willie Jude II Named New Executive Director of MPS Foundation

 

Nov 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

BBB Warning: Con Artists posing as Spectrum Cable

9. BBB Warning: Con Artists posing as Spectrum Cable

 

Oct 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes No on House GOP’s Extreme Israel-Only Supplemental Funding

10. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Votes No on House GOP’s Extreme Israel-Only Supplemental Funding

 

Nov 2nd, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

