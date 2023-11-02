New Steakhouse Opening Near 76th and Brown Deer

Upscale Galleria is set to open in late November, offering "gourmet" meals and a fully-customizable experience.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Many sit-down restaurants follow a tried-and-true regimen: greet, seat, eat, repeat. But Upscale Galleria will do things differently.

The upcoming steakhouse, set to open next month at 6800 W. Brown Deer Rd., plans to offer its guests a “tailored and customized” experience, according to owner Ebony Walker.

Whether that entails specially-made dishes, pre-ordering for immediate service or a bouquet of flowers placed just before arrival, the restaurant will strive to meet the individual needs of each guest, Walker said.

“We’re super excited about it,” she said of the ultra-personalized service.

The restaurant’s ambience will be equally customizable, with options for private booths, a candlelit experience or a more traditional setting. The rustic-yet-polished dining room will be able to accommodate up to 80 guests.

“You can tell us what your desires are and what kind of experience you’re proposing,” Walker said. “And we’re going to try to tailor that to what your purpose is for Upscale.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

And though the business aims to be anything but ordinary, Upscale Galleria will take a classic approach to its menu, serving steaks and other cuts of meat, along with comforting sides such as loaded baked potatoes, soup and chili.

“We’re looking to become a premier steakhouse in Milwaukee,” Walker said, adding that the restaurant’s offerings will be gourmet yet still approachable.

From the bar, the restaurant will serve beer, wine and cocktails, and is open to partnering with local breweries, distilleries and other businesses to highlight particular brands.

Upscale Galleria will be Walker’s first foray into the restaurant industry, but she approaches the new venture with years of entrepreneurial experience — a passion she developed at just 8 years old. Throughout the past several years, Walker has worked in a leadership position at a childcare center and in human resources for a nonprofit.

More than just a bar and restaurant, Walker plans to activate Upscale Galleria as an event space and site for serving and bartending classes, as well as a hub for community improvement initiatives.

If all goes well, Walker said she plans to open Upscale Galleria by Thanksgiving weekend. Reservations are highly encouraged, and will be available later this month via the restaurant’s soon-to-launch website.

Upscale Galleria is located within a retail building that also houses Perkinz Boyz on Tha Grill, a soul food restaurant, as well as several other businesses.

A liquor license application lists Curtis L. Butler as a partner in the business.

Photos