Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market Opens Saturday

Now entering its 15th season, the 2023-24 MWFM will feature a rotating lineup of 70 local vendors.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market will return this weekend, kicking off its 15th season with a full slate of new and returning vendors, plus an expanded space featuring hot food, seating and community activities.

The MWFM will occur each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 4 and continuing through April 13. That includes the weekends after Thanksgiving, before Christmas and before New Year’s Eve.

The market’s launch will also coincide with the opening of Milwaukee Food Journeys, a collaborative art exhibit that explores themes of food access, food justice and the ways in which Milwaukeeans engage with Wisconsin’s food system.

The exhibit, featuring artists from Latinas Unidas en las Artes (LUNA) and TRUE Skool, will remain through the end of the MWFM season.

Like last year, the market will be held at 5305 W. Capitol Dr. The building previously served as a church, but transitioned in 2022 into The Table, a ministry with “a strong focus on regenerative farming, food as spiritual nourishment, healthy food access, and entrepreneurship,” according to a news release.

Venice Williams leads The Table and is executive director of Fondy Food Center, which operates the MWFM. Glenna Holstein serves as board president of The Table.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The market was initially slated to launch this fall at its new location inside of Fondy Food Center, 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave., but necessary renovations to the two-story, 23,130-square-foot building are not yet complete, Williams said.

More than 70 businesses applied to be part of this year’s market, and will be present on a rotating schedule, with up to 45 vendors featured each weekend. But in place of the ripe tomatoes, fresh flowers and sweet corn that star during the summer months, sellers at the winter market will offer an abundance of prepared foods, drinks, body care products and more.

Travis Martinez, chef and owner of Sugar Studio LLC, said he has “always admired” the MWFM, which makes it all the more exciting for him to join as a vendor.

“After seeing the venue, we know that this is going to be a great market,” he said. “We are excited to share all the brownies, cookies, and other goodies our customers have grown to love, plus some new items.”

Fit4YouMKE, a wellness-focused business known for its lavender lemonade, will be a returning vendor.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with like-minded businesses, circulating our dollars within the city, and providing wellness in a bottle to our community,” said owner Jolie Brox.

In its upcoming season, the market will expand into the lower level at The Table, where visitors will be able to purchase hot food to eat on-site. The lower level will also serve as a site for community activities and provide space for farmers and other businesses that are part of the Fondy Farmers Market.

“It is a significant moment to bring farmers such as Bob Craig from Craigland Farms and Ser Thao from Pea Pod Farm into the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market,” Heather Deaton, board president for Fondy, said in a statement.

Fondy regulars will also be able to enjoy the popular egg rolls from Lucky Cuisine through the winter months for the first time, thanks to MWFM.

“This market brings together people from across southeastern Wisconsin to connect over nourishment, creativity and community,” Holstein said.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits. More information is available online.