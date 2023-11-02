Ramen Pop-Up Coming to Uncle Wolfie’s

Nite Wolf will make its first appearances Nov. 3 and 4, with regular hours set to commence in 2024.

Restaurateurs Wolfgang and Whitney Schaefer are on the cusp of opening their long-awaited downtown concept, The Wolf on Broadway. But alongside the buzz-worthy new addition, the couple have been quietly working on a seperate project, which is set to make its debut this weekend.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern — typically a brunch joint — will host a series of nighttime ramen and cocktail pop-ups throughout November and December. In the new year, the moonlight program will get its own regular hours at Uncle Wolfie’s, 234 E. Vine St.

The idea echoes Justin Carlisle‘s Red Light Ramen, a once-secret restaurant that popped up after-hours at the chef’s fine dining establishment, Ardent. The concept later relocated to its own space next door, before it closed for good in July.

Elijah Loebbaka, a former employee at Ardent, will serve as executive chef for the new pop-up, dubbed Nite Wolf. The ramen aficionado and industry veteran has also worked Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, Birch, Merriment Social, Morel, Pizza Man, Third Coast Provisions and Uncle Wolfie’s.

Loebbaka, who called the pop-up “a passion project” in a social media announcement, will prepare four ramen varieties (shoyu, shio, miso and mushroom) with an assortment of toppings. Bowls can be made gluten free for a $2 upcharge. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Non-ramen offerings will include marinated cucumber salad, dumplings and a rice bowl with chashu pork belly.

A selection of craft cocktails will be available for pairing.

The first installment of Nite Wolf will take place this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. The pop-up will return on Dec. 1, 15 and 16. Pop-up hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pop-up will be walk-in only — first come, first served.

Starting in January, Nite Wolf is expected to settle into more regular hours, possibly opening throughout the week as well as on weekends.

While Loebbaka leads the charge on the ramen front, the Schaefers are working to open The Wolf on Broadway, which welcomes its first guests this month.

The new restaurant, with Executive Chef Kristen Schwab, will deal in down-to-earth fine dining, with a menu inspired by both family dinners and world travels.

Guests can expect dishes like sweet corn fritters with cilantro and tangy tamarind dipping sauce, gado gado chopped salad and banana-stuffed lumpia, along with a curated selection of cocktails and wine.

The space itself draws influence from the sun-drenched west coast as well as “timeless” Parisian cafes, resulting in a dining room that’s rich in natural textures and warm earth tones.

The Schaefers also operate Orange and Blue Co., a lifestyle shop.

For updates, follow Nite Wolf and The Wolf on Broadway on Instagram.