The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Punch Bowl Social Has Closed
Entertainment-focused bar and restaurant in Deer District had tumultuous run. The chain maintains 14 locations in U.S.
Oct 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Starbucks Closing, County Seeks New Vendor For Red Arrow Park
New concessionaire or complementary business would anchor key downtown park.
Oct 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Wauwatosa Might Mow Down One Resident’s Front-Yard Garden
In a world of well-mowed grass, municipal codes and natural planting are often in conflict.
Oct 26th, 2023 by Margaret Faust
4. Takeout Restaurant Planned for Bay View
Todd I Believe I Can Fry will serve Korean fried chicken, cheese curds and Japanese Takoyaki.
Oct 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Now Serving: Barnacle Buds Becomes Supper Club For One Month
Plus: New tamale restaurant, new eggroll vendor, new Mexican restaurant in Walker’s Point.
Oct 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Happy Dough Lucky Coming To Bay View
Opening soon. Until then, doughnut shop will have food truck on weekends outside its Kinnickinnic Ave. space.
Oct 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Soul Food Restaurant For Villard Avenue
Smoke-N-Bones would replace Fiyahside Jamaican Cuisine, with soul food and BBQ to-go.
Oct 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Murphy’s Law: Republican Bullying Isn’t Working
Tactic is backfiring as Democrats and public officials resist.
Oct 25th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Sprecher Brewery Aims To Be National Soft Drink Leader
Root Beer kept brewery and new owners afloat during COVID pandemic.
Oct 20th, 2023 by Michael Horne
10. Zocalo Tavern Closing For Renovations, Meat & Co. Exits
Tavern reopening set for Nov. 9. Food park vendors will remain in operation throughout changes.
Oct 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement on the death of Prince McCree
Alderman Michael J. Murphy October 26, 2023
Oct 26th, 2023 by Ald. Michael Murphy
3. Tim Sheehy appointed to Johnson Financial Group Board of Directors
MMAC President joins Board of Largest Privately Owned Bank in Wisconsin
Oct 24th, 2023 by Johnson Financial Group
4. Bay View Community Center opens renovated space
Oct 24th, 2023 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic
8. BBB Warning: Con Artists posing as Spectrum Cable
Oct 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
9. Fitzgerald Statement on Election of Speaker Mike Johnson
Oct 25th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald
10. Milwaukee PBS Premieres New Documentary
A Hallowed Home for Heroes
Oct 24th, 2023 by Milwaukee PBS
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 22nd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 15th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 8th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee