The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Oct 29th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

1. Punch Bowl Social Has Closed

Entertainment-focused bar and restaurant in Deer District had tumultuous run. The chain maintains 14 locations in U.S.

Oct 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

2. Starbucks Closing, County Seeks New Vendor For Red Arrow Park

New concessionaire or complementary business would anchor key downtown park.

Oct 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

3. Wauwatosa Might Mow Down One Resident’s Front-Yard Garden

In a world of well-mowed grass, municipal codes and natural planting are often in conflict.

Oct 26th, 2023 by Margaret Faust

4. Takeout Restaurant Planned for Bay View

Todd I Believe I Can Fry will serve Korean fried chicken, cheese curds and Japanese Takoyaki.

Oct 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

5. Now Serving: Barnacle Buds Becomes Supper Club For One Month

Plus: New tamale restaurant, new eggroll vendor, new Mexican restaurant in Walker’s Point.

Oct 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

6. Happy Dough Lucky Coming To Bay View

Opening soon. Until then, doughnut shop will have food truck on weekends outside its Kinnickinnic Ave. space.

Oct 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

7. Soul Food Restaurant For Villard Avenue

Smoke-N-Bones would replace Fiyahside Jamaican Cuisine, with soul food and BBQ to-go.

Oct 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

8. Murphy’s Law: Republican Bullying Isn’t Working

Tactic is backfiring as Democrats and public officials resist.

Oct 25th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

9. Sprecher Brewery Aims To Be National Soft Drink Leader

Root Beer kept brewery and new owners afloat during COVID pandemic.

Oct 20th, 2023 by Michael Horne

10. Zocalo Tavern Closing For Renovations, Meat & Co. Exits

Tavern reopening set for Nov. 9. Food park vendors will remain in operation throughout changes.

Oct 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Statement on the death of Prince McCree

Alderman Michael J. Murphy October 26, 2023

Oct 26th, 2023 by Ald. Michael Murphy

2. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

3. Tim Sheehy appointed to Johnson Financial Group Board of Directors

MMAC President joins Board of Largest Privately Owned Bank in Wisconsin

Oct 24th, 2023 by Johnson Financial Group

4. Bay View Community Center opens renovated space

 

Oct 24th, 2023 by Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic

5. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson on the Appointment of Luke Olson as LGBTQ+ Liaison

 

Oct 18th, 2023 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

6. Andre Douglas Named NCAN Awards of Excellence Professional of the Year Winner

 

Oct 17th, 2023 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

7. Milwaukee Radio Alliance, LLC Announces Colleen Valkoun as President and General Manager

 

Oct 23rd, 2023 by Milwaukee Radio Alliance

8. BBB Warning: Con Artists posing as Spectrum Cable

 

Oct 27th, 2023 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

9. Fitzgerald Statement on Election of Speaker Mike Johnson

 

Oct 25th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

10. Milwaukee PBS Premieres New Documentary

A Hallowed Home for Heroes

Oct 24th, 2023 by Milwaukee PBS

