Soul Food Restaurant For Villard Avenue

When discussing options for quick and convenient meals the gas station at 3709 W. Villard Ave. is likely not the first place that comes to mind. Nevertheless, Fiyahside Jamaican Cuisine has amassed a loyal following — particularly during the lunchtime hours — throughout its nearly seven-year tenure in the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood building.

Now, a new restaurateur is looking to continue the tradition. William Green recently submitted a license application to open Smoke-N-Bones, a soul food and barbeque restaurant, in the space.

The business, which aims to open later this month, would operate as a quick-service establishment for takeout only.

Fiyahside closed its Villard Avenue location on Sept. 18, according to the license application. The restaurant is now operating at 7434 W. Capitol Dr., the former home of Stella J’s Soul Food.

At Smoke-N-Bones, Green plans to serve a variety of comfort foods including meats, chicken dishes and vegetable-focused sides. The restaurant will not sell alcohol.

The new restaurant would occupy a small portion of the larger Villard Petro Mart building, which operates as a gas station and convenience store. Gurinder Nagra paid $930,000 for the property in April.

Including the aforementioned business, Nagra owns 10 gas stations and stores across the city. The Milwaukee Common Council recently voted to close one of those, located at 4295 N. Teutonia Ave., after a deadly shooting in August.

The soul food and barbeque restaurant, while housed within the same building, would operate independently of the gas station store.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Smoke-N-Bones are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the license application.

Green did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.