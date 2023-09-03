The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: Company Moving HQ To Milwaukee
Mayville Engineering is biggest metal fabricating company in U.S. Plus: Bay View school completes addition and our weekly recap.
Aug 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. POP Sets Opening Date in Walker’s Point
Neighborhood’s newest LGBTQ bar plans to arrive in style on Sept. 8.
Aug 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Who’s on Layton Opens Near Airport
New bar and restaurant, sibling to Downtown’s Who’s on Third, opening tonight.
Aug 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Blues Bar Planned for Midtown Neighborhood
Dino’s Place is slated to replace T Jay’s Lounge on North Side.
Aug 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. From Flames to Fortune, Heirloom MKE Opens in Bay View
New restaurant opened Aug. 26, replacing Lazy Susan.
Aug 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. How Milwaukee Could Have Hosted The 2028 Summer Olympics
New book by veteran radio broadcaster reveals how this dream could have become reality.
Aug 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Water Main Break Closes Streetcar Indefinitely, Snarls Traffic
Two buildings at intersection of Broadway and Wisconsin are without power. Repairs will take days.
Sep 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: State’s Top CEOs Got Rich in 2022
Top pay: $43 million for Harley’s CEO. Top pay in U.S.: Google exec’s $225 million!
Aug 30th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street Building Will Be Picked Up and Moved
Proposal creates new space for funeral home’s plaza. Will it survive move?
Aug 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Restaurants Aim to Increase River Center Traffic
Four new dining concepts launch at the downtown office building.
Aug 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Waukesha County Parks to Unveil ‘Fox River Trail’
New Recreation Trail Connects to Fox Brook, Mitchell Parks
Aug 28th, 2023 by Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use
2. Taxpayers and Retirees Need Relief Now
Aug 29th, 2023 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
6. Milwaukee Police Department Officer Involved Shooting
Aug 25th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
8. “Ultimate Auction” Returns During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities
Support The More Than 200 Nonprofit Organizations That Receive Funding From BCF
Aug 29th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 27th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 20th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 13th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee