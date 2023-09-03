Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Sep 3rd, 2023

Plats and Parcels: Company Moving HQ To Milwaukee

1. Plats and Parcels: Company Moving HQ To Milwaukee

Mayville Engineering is biggest metal fabricating company in U.S. Plus: Bay View school completes addition and our weekly recap.

Aug 27th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

POP Sets Opening Date in Walker’s Point

2. POP Sets Opening Date in Walker’s Point

Neighborhood’s newest LGBTQ bar plans to arrive in style on Sept. 8.

Aug 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Who’s on Layton Opens Near Airport

3. Who’s on Layton Opens Near Airport

New bar and restaurant, sibling to Downtown’s Who’s on Third, opening tonight.

Aug 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Blues Bar Planned for Midtown Neighborhood

4. Blues Bar Planned for Midtown Neighborhood

Dino’s Place is slated to replace T Jay’s Lounge on North Side.

Aug 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

From Flames to Fortune, Heirloom MKE Opens in Bay View

5. From Flames to Fortune, Heirloom MKE Opens in Bay View

New restaurant opened Aug. 26, replacing Lazy Susan.

Aug 30th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

How Milwaukee Could Have Hosted The 2028 Summer Olympics

6. How Milwaukee Could Have Hosted The 2028 Summer Olympics

New book by veteran radio broadcaster reveals how this dream could have become reality.

Aug 29th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Water Main Break Closes Streetcar Indefinitely, Snarls Traffic

7. Water Main Break Closes Streetcar Indefinitely, Snarls Traffic

Two buildings at intersection of Broadway and Wisconsin are without power. Repairs will take days.

Sep 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: State’s Top CEOs Got Rich in 2022

8. Murphy’s Law: State’s Top CEOs Got Rich in 2022

Top pay: $43 million for Harley’s CEO. Top pay in U.S.: Google exec’s $225 million!

Aug 30th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street Building Will Be Picked Up and Moved

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street Building Will Be Picked Up and Moved

Proposal creates new space for funeral home’s plaza. Will it survive move?

Aug 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Restaurants Aim to Increase River Center Traffic

10. Restaurants Aim to Increase River Center Traffic

Four new dining concepts launch at the downtown office building.

Aug 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Waukesha County Parks to Unveil ‘Fox River Trail’

1. Waukesha County Parks to Unveil ‘Fox River Trail’

New Recreation Trail Connects to Fox Brook, Mitchell Parks

Aug 28th, 2023 by Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use

Taxpayers and Retirees Need Relief Now

2. Taxpayers and Retirees Need Relief Now

 

Aug 29th, 2023 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

3. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Dr. Jeanette Mitchell will be honored as the 2023 AACCWI Business Champion

4. Dr. Jeanette Mitchell will be honored as the 2023 AACCWI Business Champion

 

Aug 28th, 2023 by African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin

Governor’s Conference on Highway Safety addresses biggest challenges on Wisconsin roads

5. Governor’s Conference on Highway Safety addresses biggest challenges on Wisconsin roads

 

Aug 30th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Involved Shooting

6. Milwaukee Police Department Officer Involved Shooting

 

Aug 25th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Senator Agard Statement on Justice Protasiewicz Impeachment Threats by Speaker Vos & Legislative Republicans

7. Senator Agard Statement on Justice Protasiewicz Impeachment Threats by Speaker Vos & Legislative Republicans

 

Aug 29th, 2023 by State Sen. Melissa Agard, Senate Democratic Leader

“Ultimate Auction” Returns During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities

8. “Ultimate Auction” Returns During Brewers Community Foundation Annual Auction and Festivities

Support The More Than 200 Nonprofit Organizations That Receive Funding From BCF

Aug 29th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Marquette University chemistry professor receives $800,000 grant for continued quantum architecture research

9. Marquette University chemistry professor receives $800,000 grant for continued quantum architecture research

 

Aug 28th, 2023 by Marquette University

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

10. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

