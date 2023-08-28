Blues Bar Planned for Midtown Neighborhood

Dino's Place is slated to replace T Jay’s Lounge on North Side.

A shuttered northside tavern could get new life under a new proposal pending before the City of Milwaukee.

Anthony Ashwood and Randy Boatman are requesting a liquor license to operate Dino’s Place, a blues bar and lounge. The new business would open at 2911 W. North Ave., the former site of T Jay’s Lounge.

The city shut down the previous bar in late 2021 following a triple shooting that occurred inside the establishment earlier that year. Following the closure, the building remained under the ownership of licensee Shanita Cotton for just over two years; Dino’s Place LLC, which lists Boatman as a registered agent, acquired the property in April.

A license application notes that Ashwood and Boatman paid $55,000 for the business. The building was sold for $37,000, according to city records.

The new owners are planning to overhaul the interior of the building, optimizing the 1,325-square-foot bar area for entertainment, including performances from musicians and artists.

A floor plan shows two small seating areas flanking the business’s front door, along with a bar counter running along the building’s eastern wall. A DJ booth would occupy the back corner, opposite the bar. The remaining open space would serve as a dedicated entertainment area.

In addition to live music, Dino’s Place plans to feature poetry readings, karaoke and patrons dancing, according to the license application.

An outdoor patio space on the south side of the building would serve as a miniature beer garden, and features an outdoor bar as well as a handful of picnic tables. The bar has no plans to serve food.

Ashwood and Boatman said they plan to open Dino’s Place as soon as possible, pending the licensing process.

Once open, the bar will be restricted to guests age 30 years and older, notes the license application. Hours of operation for Dino’s Place have not yet been finalized.

The property, 2909-2911 W. North Ave., includes a two-story building, built in 1893, and is currently assessed for $60,200. Cotton, the previous owner, acquired it in 2015.

Prior to T Jay’s Lounge, another tavern, Mary’s New Rainbow Inn, operated at the address.

Ashwood and Boatman did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.