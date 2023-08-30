From Flames to Fortune, Heirloom MKE Opens in Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Last Saturday, guests filled the dining room at 2378 S. Howell Ave. for the first time in over four months. The room was full of happy chatter, clinking silverware and upbeat background music — the sounds of a successful opening night.

Heirloom MKE hosted its first public service on Aug. 26. The restaurant, a brick-and-mortar version of the popular food truck, replaced Lazy Susan at the address.

And though from an outsider’s view, the restaurant seemed to come together in a matter of months, the project has been years in the making for owners Pete and Jess Ignatiev.

The couple, both industry veterans, had long dreamed of opening their own restaurant — and were on the verge of doing so in early 2020 until the pandemic derailed their plans. Undeterred, they pivoted to launching Heirloom MKE, a “farm-to-truck” mobile business, later that same year.

From there, the concept garnered a loyal following with its upscale offerings including crowd-favorites like handmade burrata salad and braised beef short rib. Just under three years later, the couple served some of those same dishes to diners at the long-awaited brick-and-mortar location.

Ahead of the opening, the Ignatievs infused the space with their signature style. The result is whimsical and eclectic with a hint of mid-century modern. Along with leather barstools and retro pendant lighting, the dining room features a jade green ceiling and accent wall juxtaposed with patterned wallpaper. Look closely and you’ll notice the design printed on the paper depicts an alien abduction.

On the menu, fans of the restaurant will find several longtime favorites including crispy cheese curds and hand-stretched burrata atop a salad of arugula, heirloom tomato, fresh herb vinaigrette, basil pesto, white truffle oil, chamomile honey, toasted pine nuts and toasted bread.

A signature burger is polished but not fussy, featuring a seared beef patty with melted Carr Valley cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house sauce on toasted brioche.

The steamed mussels are among a handful of new additions to the Heirloom repertoire, and are served with white wine cream, fresh thyme, roasted garlic and shallots and toasted bread.

Grilled shrimp polenta, previously only available as a limited special, is available full-time at the restaurant. The dish, infused with smoky jalapeno, sauteed spinach and bacon, pesto and roasted red pepper butter sauce, is just as delicious and comforting as it sounds.

Meanwhile, the turmeric and ginger cauliflower steak is flavorful and filling sans meat, featuring a marinated and grilled slab of cauliflower accompanied by roasted shallot and garlic farro risotto and sauteed kale. This fully-vegan entree is one to write home about.

The menu also denotes specific ingredients that were locally sourced and allergy information for each dish, as well as possible modifications.

A beverage list includes more than two dozen bottled options from local breweries, an extensive wine list, seltzers and zero-proof options like NA beers and soda. The small-but-mighty cocktail list features creative offerings such as the savory Roasted Poblano Sour and the playful Reading Rainbow, which incorporates basil-infused vodka, rainbow sorbet and prosecco. And there’s more where that came from. A disclaimer on the menu notes that additional cocktails are coming soon.

Throughout the opening evening, Pete and Jess Ignatiev could be seen floating about the dining room, touching tables, seeking feedback and swooping in to assist where needed. The couple’s daughter was also on-site, observing the well-practiced dance that is dinner service.

As Heirloom MKE settles into its new space, the owners are continuing to work behind the scenes to restore the mobile arm of the business. The Heirloom MKE food truck caught on fire in late July, sustaining damages that the Ignatievs deemed “a total loss.” The couple plan to reopen a food truck eventually, using the Howell Avenue space as a base kitchen.

Heirloom MKE is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations are recommended for dinner, and can be made online. Lunch service (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays) is first come, first serve.

