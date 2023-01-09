Lazy Susan To Close in April

Bay View restaurant will have its final service on April 8, its nine-year anniversary.

For nearly a decade, Lazy Susan has brought a quiet charm to its corner location at S. Howell Avenue and E. Smith Street — offering creative, seasonal plates, well-curated wine and cocktail lists and an ever-growing collection of unique salt-and-pepper shakers.

Fans of the fancy, but not fussy, eatery, 2378 S. Howell Ave., have three more months to stop in, as the restaurant will have its final day of service on April 8, 2023, the nine-year anniversary of its opening day.

Head chef and ownerannounced the upcoming closure in a newsletter Sunday night, explaining that a combination of the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, inflation and her own mental health led to the decision.

“After nine years of sharing meals with you, I bring the unfortunate news that we have to close our doors,” the letter said. “I am not disappointed in what I accomplished the last nine years. I have made many new friends, helped the community, have great staff, made lists for best restaurants, and enjoyed seeing weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and showers here.”

A longtime industry veteran and graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College‘s culinary arts program, Dixon worked at County Clare Irish Inn & Pub, Lulu Café & Bar, Pastiche and was head chef at Centro Cafe before opening Lazy Susan in 2014.

The restaurant was named for Dixon’s late mother, Susan, whose love of food and cooking played a prominent role in her childhood and formed the foundation for her future career.

Finally at the helm of her own establishment, Dixon curated an eclectic and ever-changing collection of New American small plates, shareables and entrees. The current seasonal menu features Turkish carrot fritters with coriander and mango chutney; chicken wings with celery root slaw and seared arctic char with braised fennel, butternut squash, parsnip puree, dukkah and orange reduction.

The menu caters to a wide range of dietary needs, offering gluten-free, vegetarian and keto dishes. The chorizo carbonara, for example, is made with spaghetti squash in place of wheat pasta. Another dish, grilled king trumpet mushrooms, offers a satisfying alternative to meat.

The restaurant also offers a weekly, dinner-for-two tasting menu and recently reintroduced its Sunday brunch service.

In a separate social media post, Dixon said she is hopeful that Lazy Susan’s final months will be “the best ever.”

“I have another chapter ahead of me, and in some shape or form, I am sure we all will connect again in it.”

Dixon said she intends to sell the restaurant and its contents as a turnkey business. The sale would not include the name or the salt-and-pepper shakers, she clarified.

Smith and Howell LLC owns the 4,506-square-foot, two-story building that houses Lazy Susan.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 8, 2023.