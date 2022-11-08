Brunches Return to Lazy Susan

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lazy Susan, a casual fine-dining restaurant in the Bay View neighborhood, will re-launch its brunch program Sunday, Nov. 13, after a 2.5-year hiatus.

Lazy Susan is located at 2378 S. Howell Ave., just off bustling Kinnickinnic Avenue.

Bringing back the Sunday morning meal was both a financial decision and an answer to customers who have been requesting the change, according to, chef and owner at Lazy Susan.

After nearly three years in the shadow of the pandemic, Dixon said the restaurant will return to full capacity this week. Additional staff have also been hired to round out the soon-to-be extended schedule.

Though the brunch menu will be slightly downsized compared to the pre-pandemic version, guests can expect to see the return of popular items like freshly fried apple cider donuts with brown butter caramel, melt-in-your-mouth french toast and buttermilk pancakes with a heavy pour of real Wisconsin maple syrup.

There will also be several new additions to the menu, which heavily features gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Dixon said if brunch turns out to be popular among customers, she may opt to close the restaurant Thursdays, which she said is the slowest day of the week.

Above all, Dixon is prioritizing flexibility throughout the coming season in order to fulfill the needs of staff and customers alike.

“We’re going to see how this goes,” Dixon said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s time — I mean it’s definitely time — it’s just a matter of everything coming full circle,” she added.

Lazy Susan will kick off the return of brunch this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The restaurant accepts reservations only for parties of five or more. Smaller groups are first come first served.

The restaurant joins a flourishing lineup of brunch spots in the Bay View neighborhood; however, the list recently decreased by one. Goodkind, a restaurant located approximately one mile east of Lazy Susan, recently suspended brunch service, instead adding Sunday dinner.

Lazy Susan is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Starting Nov. 13, the restaurant will also be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.