The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 27th, 2023 07:00 am

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street Building Will Be Picked Up and Moved

Proposal creates new space for funeral home’s plaza. Will it survive move?

Aug 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Ramirez Has Big Plans For Cardinal Stritch Campus

$24 million investment will help create northside Augustine Prep, making a mega-school.

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Restaurant and Lounge Coming to Bronzeville

Mi Casa Su Cafe owner opening bar and restaurant inside former On the Bayou.

Aug 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Fatty Patty Restaurant Proposed For Northwest Side

Burger-focused food truck adding to business with second brick-and-mortar location.

Aug 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Developers Seek to Raze Historic Third Ward Tavern

Repairing fire-damaged, sinking structure would only result in ‘Disney-like imitation.’

Aug 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Rockwell Automation Building Indoor Farm

7,300-square-foot hydroponic vertical farm to be completed by summer 2024.

Aug 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Do We Really Need Ravine Road?

And did Olmsted really want cars motoring through Lake Park?

Aug 21st, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Moms for Liberty Rising in Wisconsin

Part of national group pushing to ban books and raced-focused history lessons and opposing LGBTQ+ concerns.

Aug 23rd, 2023 by Rachel Hale

Lakefront Streetcar Extension Opens October 29

New line will operate as a ‘preview’ until spring 2024, when The Couture’s base opens.

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Downer Chancery To Be Renovated For New Tenants

SereniTea would occupy half of space, which will be reconfigured in line with its original design.

Aug 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Road Closures for the Republican Debate

Aug 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Supervisor Clancy Expresses Disappointment Over Milwaukee County Sheriff Office’s Report

Aug 21st, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

Progressive Community Health Centers’ Board of Directors Name New Chief Executive Officer

New CEO takes reins effective Sept. 18

Aug 22nd, 2023 by Progressive Community Health Centers

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

Minocqua Brewing Company Files Lawsuit Against Town of Minocqua

Seeks Justice Against Alleged Violations by Town Authorities

Aug 24th, 2023 by Minocqua Brewing Company

Take the Shuttle to Mexican Fiesta

Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to Mexican Fiesta on the bus!

Aug 23rd, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Milwaukee Women Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Unemployment Benefits During COVID Pandemic

Aug 17th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

WMSE Announces 2023 Backyard BBQ Concert Lineup, Date

Bob Mould Band – featuring legendary artist, and founding member of Hüsker Dü – to headline

Apr 11th, 2023 by WMSE 91.7FM

Global entrepreneur Damon Dash to hold event as part of Hip-Hop Week MKE 2023

Jul 26th, 2023 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

