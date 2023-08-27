The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street Building Will Be Picked Up and Moved
Proposal creates new space for funeral home’s plaza. Will it survive move?
Aug 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Ramirez Has Big Plans For Cardinal Stritch Campus
$24 million investment will help create northside Augustine Prep, making a mega-school.
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Restaurant and Lounge Coming to Bronzeville
Mi Casa Su Cafe owner opening bar and restaurant inside former On the Bayou.
Aug 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Fatty Patty Restaurant Proposed For Northwest Side
Burger-focused food truck adding to business with second brick-and-mortar location.
Aug 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developers Seek to Raze Historic Third Ward Tavern
Repairing fire-damaged, sinking structure would only result in ‘Disney-like imitation.’
Aug 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Rockwell Automation Building Indoor Farm
7,300-square-foot hydroponic vertical farm to be completed by summer 2024.
Aug 23rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Murphy’s Law: Do We Really Need Ravine Road?
And did Olmsted really want cars motoring through Lake Park?
Aug 21st, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
8. Moms for Liberty Rising in Wisconsin
Part of national group pushing to ban books and raced-focused history lessons and opposing LGBTQ+ concerns.
Aug 23rd, 2023 by Rachel Hale
9. Lakefront Streetcar Extension Opens October 29
New line will operate as a ‘preview’ until spring 2024, when The Couture’s base opens.
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former Downer Chancery To Be Renovated For New Tenants
SereniTea would occupy half of space, which will be reconfigured in line with its original design.
Aug 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Road Closures for the Republican Debate
Aug 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
3. Progressive Community Health Centers’ Board of Directors Name New Chief Executive Officer
New CEO takes reins effective Sept. 18
Aug 22nd, 2023 by Progressive Community Health Centers
5. Minocqua Brewing Company Files Lawsuit Against Town of Minocqua
Seeks Justice Against Alleged Violations by Town Authorities
Aug 24th, 2023 by Minocqua Brewing Company
6. Take the Shuttle to Mexican Fiesta
Traffic and parking are a breeze when you ride to Mexican Fiesta on the bus!
Aug 23rd, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System
8. WMSE Announces 2023 Backyard BBQ Concert Lineup, Date
Bob Mould Band – featuring legendary artist, and founding member of Hüsker Dü – to headline
Apr 11th, 2023 by WMSE 91.7FM
