I live on the city’s East Side. And I regularly used Ravine Road to get to or from Lake Drive. Then the road was shut down, in 2014, due to problems and falling debris from the overhead pedestrian walk.

That was nine ago and I’ve now gotten used to using Kenwood Boulevard to connect to Lake Drive. It probably lengthens the trip by about one minute, if that. It’s not a big deal.

I’m apparently not alone in that feeling. County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman, whose district includes Ravine Road, has surveyed his constituents several times about whether to bring back Ravine Road, now that the overhead pedestrian bridge has been replaced, and most people don’t favor that.

“At least 60% don’t want it open to vehicles only anymore. And the percent is growing,” he told Urban Milwaukee. “They want it to turned into a trail for bicycles and walking.”

Only about 17% of respondents want a road for vehicles only and the rest want a hybrid solution with a street for cars and a lane for bikes, Wasserman added.

As for those coming to the lakefront from the rest of the city, they would be taking Locust Ave., which is two blocks from Kenwood or one block from the old Ravine Road. The difference is minimal.

Then there is the issue of the cost for Ravine Road. As Urban Milwaukee reporter Graham Kilmer has reported, Milwaukee County Parks technical staff estimated that reconstructing the deteriorating 12-foot-wide road, would cost $660,000, but as the road never had sidewalks, that would leave no access for pedestrians or bicyclists. Expanding the road to 14 feet in width, with a concrete barrier and shared use-path for walkers and bikers would cost $1,382,000. Whereas converting it to a 10-foot wide path for pedestrians and bicyclists would cost just $515,000.

And that doesn’t take into account future maintenance costs. Roadways in parks are “incredibly expensive” as Urban Milwaukee has reported. “Over half of our capital requests are for parking lots and roads,” Parks deputy director James Tarantino has noted. “We’re trying to build out a future park system for people, not only for cars. We’re trying to prioritize our investment away from paved assets.”

Then there is the question of equity for all citizens. The parks system has “a massive backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects with an estimated price tag of half a billion dollars,” as Urban Milwaukee has reported. The backlog has built up over a period of 30 years or more and even with the infusion of dollars from the sale tax hike, it could take decades to fund all the maintenance and improvements needed in the system. That has left the county doing triage, picking the highest priority items to fund.

Yet the county spent $3.4 million to rebuild the Lake Park bridge over Ravine Road, including a $2 million federal grant (which might have been solicited for a different parks project) and $1 million in direct county funding.

Some $300,000 came from a donation by the Lake Park Friends. This helped elevate the bridge above parks projects in less well-do-do neighborhoods that can’t raise this kind of support.

Now the group is the key advocate pushing to restore the road for cars. It released a pro bono analysis by Tim Anheuser of Kapur & Associates, described as a “visual inspection” by Lake Park Friends’ board president Anne Hamilton. It concluded that “With tree trimming and minor maintenance I believe that the roadway could be quickly reopened.” Yet Anheuser also suggested the road could end up needing “extensive rehabilitation.”

The friends group has some 1,000 member households, according to Hamilton, but did not poll its members, she noted in an interview today with Urban Milwaukee. Rather the group decided its position back in 2019 and then posted a petition at Change.org asking for support for auto traffic, and got signatures from 3,819 people. But the signatories were not given any other options for the road.

The group’s 2019 decision to bring back auto traffic was based on the advice of three historic preservation experts, who concluded that a roadway open to vehicles was part of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted vision for Lake Park, which he designed.

But that was back in the 1890s when the roadways were used by slow-moving horse-drawn carriages and even then Olmsted designed them to discourage a fast pace. The goal, he said, was “to provide for a constant mild enjoyment of simply pleasing rural scenery while in easy movement.”

Writer and architect Witold Rybcznski, author of a book on Olmsted, rejects that notion that Olmsted would have wanted cars driving through his parks. A comparison can’t be drawn horse-drawn carriages, “whose average speed was 5 to 8 miles per hour, and automobiles, which travel at considerably higher speeds,” he wrote. “Nor can one compare the clip-clop of a carriage to the noise of an internal combustion engine.”

As Hamilton conceded, “the fastest vehicle back then wasn’t going very fast.”

My experience back when Ravine Road was open was that vehicles typically drove fast on it. East Side residents Pam and John Stilp wrote a letter to Lake Park Friends which they shared with Urban Milwaukee noting that back when the road was open they saw “cars going much faster than the posted speed limit [that] careened around blind curves and into the opposite lane. Also, at the top of Ravine Road, the stop sign is sometimes not observed, causing dangerous conditions…. And in today’s world the danger has been increased with more reckless driving.”

Paul Marriott, a landscape architect professor at Penn State University, an expert on Olmsted and former board member of the Olmsted Network foundation, is familiar with Lake Park. In an interview with Urban Milwaukee he noted that Ravine Road was meant for “scenic driving” for people who can’t walk, and “not for commercial traffic or commuters coming home from work.”

But he stressed that the issue needn’t be an “all or nothing proposition” for either cars or bicyclists and pedestrians. He suggests such compromises as a 15 MPH speed limit, closing the road to cars during rush hours or designating some days for auto traffic and others for bicyclists or pedestrians only.

That’s a very nuanced view, and far different from that of Lake Park Friends or for that matter, the uncompromising opinion of Tim Askin, senior planner for the Milwaukee Historic Preservation Commission, who released an opinion declaring that the roadway can’t be closed to auto traffic, nor can “the shape, width, or path of the roadway” be modified. Their reductive view of Olmsted’s vision might have the old boy spinning in his grave.