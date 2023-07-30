The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Milwaukee Company Backs Out of Buying Northridge Mall
Phoenix Investors had secured the troubled property, but city opposed its redevelopment plans.
Jul 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Dining: Seven Swans Creperie Is So Lovely
Cozy, artsy atmosphere, and savory and sweet crepes that are delicious.
Jul 27th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
3. Downtown Cocktail Bar Will Feature Prohibition-Era Drinks, Raw Bar
Vault will open in late August at the Associated Bank River Center.
Jul 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Megawich Goes Big on Brady Street
New restaurant offers mega-sized burgers and two-foot-long subs.
Jul 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside St. Augustine’s Huge Expansion
K4-12 private choice school adding new $49 million school building.
Jul 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. How Committed Is City To Tearing Down 794?
Council members question ‘weasel language’ in Milwaukee plan for Downtown.
Jul 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Bar Exam: Lakefront Brewery’s New Riverwalk Patio
Lovely new covered patio offers great views of the river, city and Holton Street Viaduct.
Jul 26th, 2023 by Michael Horne
8. Say Hello to Rusty the Mastodon
Newly christened 22,000-pound sculpture in the Third Ward made from a former shoe company boiler.
Jul 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. MKE County: Oak Leaf Trail Could Be Extended in 2024
Federal funded trail connections planned in Kohl Park and Bender Park.
Jul 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: Hate Toward Black People Rising?
Recent incidents in Wisconsin raise troubling questions.
Jul 26th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project
General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion
Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet
3. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director
Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward
Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage
4. Gov. Evers Grants 96 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,029
Jul 21st, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Historic train depot becomes community gathering spot
Café combines coffee and history with help from WEDC
Jul 24th, 2023 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
10. Brewers Acquire First Baseman Carlos Santana
Jul 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
