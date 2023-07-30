Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jul 30th, 2023 07:00 am

Milwaukee Company Backs Out of Buying Northridge Mall

Phoenix Investors had secured the troubled property, but city opposed its redevelopment plans.

Jul 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Seven Swans Creperie Is So Lovely

Cozy, artsy atmosphere, and savory and sweet crepes that are delicious.

Jul 27th, 2023 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Downtown Cocktail Bar Will Feature Prohibition-Era Drinks, Raw Bar

Vault will open in late August at the Associated Bank River Center.

Jul 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Megawich Goes Big on Brady Street

New restaurant offers mega-sized burgers and two-foot-long subs.

Jul 24th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside St. Augustine’s Huge Expansion

K4-12 private choice school adding new $49 million school building.

Jul 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

How Committed Is City To Tearing Down 794?

Council members question ‘weasel language’ in Milwaukee plan for Downtown.

Jul 26th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Bar Exam: Lakefront Brewery’s New Riverwalk Patio

Lovely new covered patio offers great views of the river, city and Holton Street Viaduct.

Jul 26th, 2023 by Michael Horne

Say Hello to Rusty the Mastodon

Newly christened 22,000-pound sculpture in the Third Ward made from a former shoe company boiler.

Jul 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Oak Leaf Trail Could Be Extended in 2024

Federal funded trail connections planned in Kohl Park and Bender Park.

Jul 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Hate Toward Black People Rising?

Recent incidents in Wisconsin raise troubling questions.

Jul 26th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Former Chief Executive Officer Sentenced to 16 Months in Federal Prison for Investment Fraud Scheme

Jul 25th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project

General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion

Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet

Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward

Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage

Gov. Evers Grants 96 Pardons, Bringing Total Pardons Granted to 1,029

Jul 21st, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Historic train depot becomes community gathering spot

Café combines coffee and history with help from WEDC

Jul 24th, 2023 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky Introduce the COLAs Don’t Count Act

Jul 28th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

County Supervisors Seek to Bolster Transit Funding, Offset Negative Impact of Sales Tax Increase

Jul 26th, 2023 by Ryan Clancy

Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Making Racially-Charged Threats Against Black Residents

Jul 24th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Brewers Acquire First Baseman Carlos Santana

Jul 27th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

