Megawich Goes Big on Brady Street

Megawich, Brady Street‘s newest restaurant, is now open and ready to satisfy even the largest appetites with its colossal sandwiches.

Located at 1426 E. Brady St., the new restaurant puts equal emphasis on both quality and quantity, offering a selection of burgers and subs piled high with extra protein, vegetables and sauces — as well as snacks and drinks.

Adham Awadalla, who co-owns Megawich with Wael Elsayed, told Urban Milwaukee in March that he was seeking to “fill a niche” in the area by offering fresh options that appeal to families and students as well as the late-night crowd.

The restaurant began its soft opening in late June — just in time for an event-packed July — and has already generated plenty of positive buzz in the neighborhood and on social media with its tagline “bigger is better.”

In the lead-up to opening, Awadalla and Elsayed transformed the interior of the restaurant space, the former site of Taco Stop MKE. The counter-service restaurant now features blue and white-striped walls and jaunty neon signage, as well as several murals of its mascot, a brawny, red bull.

In line with its “eat big, get big” theme, menu items at Megawich are all named after athletic activities. The quarterback burger, for example, features an 8-ounce angus beef patty with signature dressing and all the fixings. Add mushrooms for a $1 upcharge.

Another option, the chicken catcher, is piled with sliced and spiced chicken, garlic sauce, pickles and grilled onions. The sandwich gets a kick of Mediterranean flavor from pomegranate dressing.

The shrimp striker, topped with grilled shrimp, caramelized onions, peppers, cilantro and signature dressing, as well as a veggie burger topped with feta cheese and grilled vegetables, are among the menu’s meat-free offerings.

Sandwiches are available in eight-inch, foot-long, 16-inch and 24-inch sizes. A full menu is available to view online.

Megawich is located within the Brady Place strip mall, between a smoke shop and a vitamin store. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant space has several tables for dine-in, but is mostly geared towards takeout.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m., though hours of operation are sometimes extended for special events.