Downtown Cocktail Bar Will Feature Prohibition-Era Drinks, Raw Bar

Vault will open in late August at the Associated Bank River Center.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new downtown cocktail bar will source its offerings from the vault.

The prohibition-era-styled bar, Vault, is coming soon to the Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. It’s one of four new concepts slated to open at the public-facing Rivercenter Market.

Located on the west side of the River Center building, Vault will have an upscale ambience complete with soaring ceilings, clean lines and gold accents. An expansive three-season terrace is situated 50 feet above the Milwaukee River, allowing guests an up-close look at passing watercraft and views of the downtown cityscape.

A selection of classic cocktails, including prohibition-era libations, will form the crux of the drink list, with an assortment of beer, wine and top shelf spirits to round out the offerings.

Vault will also serve a variety of snacks for pairing. Guests will be able to choose from raw bar options such as tiger prawns with cocktail sauce and lemon; ceviche made with shrimp, avocado, sweet potato, lime, chilis and tortillas chips; ahi tuna with togarashi, orange, cucumber, scallion, white soy sauce and a wonton crisp; or fresh oysters — served simply with lemon, horseradish and mignonette, or enhanced with caviar, shallots and creme fraiche.

Other snacks include spiced marcona almonds, marinated olives, kettle chips with malt vinegar salt and black garlic dip, seasonal burrata salad, warm pimento cheese with crostini and a charcuterie board with artisan cheese, cured meats, hot honey, pickles and mustard.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Finish on a sweet note with a pastel-colored macaron or seasonal panna cotta.

Vault is expected to open at the end of August, joining existing concepts Toro Tacos & Bowls, Knockbox and On Rye at Rivercenter Market. The latter, a lunch eatery geared towards nearby office workers, is slated to begin its soft opening on July 27. The restaurant will serve sandwiches, salads and soups.

F Street Hospitality, a Milwaukee-based company, operates all four concepts.

Beginning in late August, Vault will be open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.