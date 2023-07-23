Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 23rd, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

The Bubbles Have Landed in Milwaukee

1. The Bubbles Have Landed in Milwaukee

The evanescent event in Downtown will last just one week before, poof, it disappears.

Jul 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Chinese Seafood Buffet to Replace Former Applebee’s

2. Chinese Seafood Buffet to Replace Former Applebee’s

Madison restaurateur will open Hong Kong Seafood Buffet at southern edge of Bay View.

Jul 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Biersal Tavern to Replace Wonder Bar on Vliet Street

3. Biersal Tavern to Replace Wonder Bar on Vliet Street

Beer buff and industry veteran to take over long-standing Washington Heights tavern.

Jul 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Public Meetings On King Park Homeownership Project Announced

4. MKE County: Public Meetings On King Park Homeownership Project Announced

Offering information about large homebuilding project coming to King Park neighborhood.

Jul 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension

5. Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension

El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos will be closed from July 28 through Aug. 6.

Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Gov. Evers Keeps Rising in Stature

6. Murphy’s Law: Gov. Evers Keeps Rising in Stature

Becoming a national figure with ever more effective leadership. Just ask the Republicans.

Jul 17th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Celebrates Biggest Investment In 60 Years

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Celebrates Biggest Investment In 60 Years

New facility is a partnership of city and state, like ‘peanut butter and jelly.’

Jul 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: National Ave Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Fewer Driving Lanes

8. Transportation: National Ave Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Fewer Driving Lanes

But will accommodations be made for bus rapid transit or streetcar service?

Jul 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Counter Day Bar Leaving Crossroads Collective

9. Counter Day Bar Leaving Crossroads Collective

Zero-proof cocktail bar exiting as food hall prepares to welcome two new concepts.

Jul 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: State Wants Feedback On Plans For I-794

10. Transportation: State Wants Feedback On Plans For I-794

Should elevated freeway between 6th St. and Hoan Bridge become a boulevard? Two public meetings to seek citizen comments.

Jul 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

1. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward

Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage

Brewers to Host Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Friday, July 21

2. Brewers to Host Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Friday, July 21

Milwaukee Will Honor the Negro Leagues With Special Guests and Events

Jul 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

Resignation of Fire and Police Commission chair, vice-chair a huge loss for Milwaukee

3. Resignation of Fire and Police Commission chair, vice-chair a huge loss for Milwaukee

Statement from members of the Common Council: JoCasta Zamarripa, Mark Chambers, Jr., Jonathan Brostoff, Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Mark A. Borkowski, José G. Pérez, Scott Spiker, and Marina Dimitrijevic

Jul 20th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council

Stadium repairs shouldn’t be on the City of Milwaukee taxpayers’ dime

4. Stadium repairs shouldn’t be on the City of Milwaukee taxpayers’ dime

From Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Jul 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council

For Council, the paper chase is over

5. For Council, the paper chase is over

Statement from City Clerk Jim Owczarski

Jul 19th, 2023 by Jim Owczarski

Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project

6. Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project

General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion

Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Council approves measure for the use of “urban wood”

8. Council approves measure for the use of “urban wood”

 

Jul 14th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

9. Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

 

Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Full Schedule Released and Tickets On-Sale for the 2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival, August 9-27

10. Full Schedule Released and Tickets On-Sale for the 2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival, August 9-27

A 3-week-long festival featuring free events across the city designed to support Black creatives and two full-production ticketed plays: MUD ROW and THE MEETING

Jul 18th, 2023 by Black Arts MKE

