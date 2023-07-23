The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. The Bubbles Have Landed in Milwaukee
The evanescent event in Downtown will last just one week before, poof, it disappears.
Jul 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Chinese Seafood Buffet to Replace Former Applebee’s
Madison restaurateur will open Hong Kong Seafood Buffet at southern edge of Bay View.
Jul 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Biersal Tavern to Replace Wonder Bar on Vliet Street
Beer buff and industry veteran to take over long-standing Washington Heights tavern.
Jul 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: Public Meetings On King Park Homeownership Project Announced
Offering information about large homebuilding project coming to King Park neighborhood.
Jul 19th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
5. Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension
El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos will be closed from July 28 through Aug. 6.
Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: Gov. Evers Keeps Rising in Stature
Becoming a national figure with ever more effective leadership. Just ask the Republicans.
Jul 17th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Port Celebrates Biggest Investment In 60 Years
New facility is a partnership of city and state, like ‘peanut butter and jelly.’
Jul 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Transportation: National Ave Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Fewer Driving Lanes
But will accommodations be made for bus rapid transit or streetcar service?
Jul 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Counter Day Bar Leaving Crossroads Collective
Zero-proof cocktail bar exiting as food hall prepares to welcome two new concepts.
Jul 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Transportation: State Wants Feedback On Plans For I-794
Should elevated freeway between 6th St. and Hoan Bridge become a boulevard? Two public meetings to seek citizen comments.
Jul 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director
Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward
Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage
2. Brewers to Host Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Friday, July 21
Milwaukee Will Honor the Negro Leagues With Special Guests and Events
Jul 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. Resignation of Fire and Police Commission chair, vice-chair a huge loss for Milwaukee
Statement from members of the Common Council: JoCasta Zamarripa, Mark Chambers, Jr., Jonathan Brostoff, Robert J. Bauman, Lamont Westmoreland, Mark A. Borkowski, José G. Pérez, Scott Spiker, and Marina Dimitrijevic
Jul 20th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council
4. Stadium repairs shouldn’t be on the City of Milwaukee taxpayers’ dime
From Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, Alderman Mark A. Borkowski, and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Jul 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Common Council
5. For Council, the paper chase is over
Statement from City Clerk Jim Owczarski
Jul 19th, 2023 by Jim Owczarski
6. Milwaukee Ballet School Announces Promotion and Building Project
General Manager Kristin Dimmer Elevated to School Director, Spearheading Expansion
Jul 18th, 2023 by Milwaukee Ballet
8. Council approves measure for the use of “urban wood”
Jul 14th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs
9. Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney
Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Full Schedule Released and Tickets On-Sale for the 2023 MKE Black Theatre Festival, August 9-27
A 3-week-long festival featuring free events across the city designed to support Black creatives and two full-production ticketed plays: MUD ROW and THE MEETING
Jul 18th, 2023 by Black Arts MKE
