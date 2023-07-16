Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 16th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Northside Nightclub Gets 20-Day Suspension

1. Northside Nightclub Gets 20-Day Suspension

Eve Lounge, on 62nd and Fond du Lac, will be closed through July 30.

Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension

2. Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension

El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos will be closed from July 28 through Aug. 6.

Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Bar Exam: How Falcon Bowl Was Saved

3. Bar Exam: How Falcon Bowl Was Saved

And how the nationally historic Riverwest bar and bowling alley is being transformed.

Jul 12th, 2023 by Michael Horne

Entertainment: 6 Things To Do That Aren’t Harley’s Homecoming

4. Entertainment: 6 Things To Do That Aren’t Harley’s Homecoming

120th anniversary will dominate lakefront, but plenty of events scheduled across the city.

Jul 13th, 2023 by Michael Holloway

Plats and Parcels: Nova Could Be Downtown Airbnb Hub

5. Plats and Parcels: Nova Could Be Downtown Airbnb Hub

Apartments could be temporarily leased as “pop-up hotel.” Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Jul 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Can Mitchell Street Building Be Moved?

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Can Mitchell Street Building Be Moved?

Owner doesn’t think so, but Historic Commission wants an engineer’s opinion

Jul 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Names Tower Team

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Names Tower Team

And wins approval for street closure. Second glassy tower to be built by team that helped create signature 2017 tower.

Jul 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Bay View’s The Blind Tiger To Close

8. Bay View’s The Blind Tiger To Close

A new tavern, Pink Agave, is slated to replace the speakeasy-style bar.

Jul 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Common Council Approves 2% Milwaukee Sales Tax

9. Common Council Approves 2% Milwaukee Sales Tax

But members blast policy provisions state is imposing. Mayor says vote was equal to one to create city in 1846.

Jul 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

S’Blendid To Open Bay View Cafe This Fall

10. S’Blendid To Open Bay View Cafe This Fall

It will be the first standalone location for the fast-growing boba shop.

Jul 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on the passing of his mother, Valerie Crowley

1. Statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on the passing of his mother, Valerie Crowley

 

Jul 9th, 2023 by County Executive David Crowley

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Ride the Downtown Shuttle to Harley-Davidson’s 110th

3. Ride the Downtown Shuttle to Harley-Davidson’s 110th

Park your bike and ride the bus between Harley-Davidson’s 110th Anniversary events.

Aug 28th, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Area Residents Asked to Adopt a Storm Drain

4. Area Residents Asked to Adopt a Storm Drain

Sweet Water Looking to Add 100 Adopters

Jul 13th, 2023 by Sweet Water

830-Acre Fire In Waushara County 99% Contained

5. 830-Acre Fire In Waushara County 99% Contained

 

Jul 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

6. Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney

 

Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

A Better Wisconsin Together Reacts to Ruling in Case Against 1849 Abortion Ban

7. A Better Wisconsin Together Reacts to Ruling in Case Against 1849 Abortion Ban

 

Jul 7th, 2023 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Sales Tax Proposal Set For Monday

8. Town Hall Meeting To Discuss Sales Tax Proposal Set For Monday

 

Jul 7th, 2023 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Bastille Days Celebrates 40th Anniversary July 13 – 16

9. Bastille Days Celebrates 40th Anniversary July 13 – 16

One of the world’s largest French festivals will bring back old traditions, new entertainment for 2023 iteration

Jun 14th, 2023 by East Town Association

Back-to-school shoe giveaway comes to the 6th District on Saturday, July 15

10. Back-to-school shoe giveaway comes to the 6th District on Saturday, July 15

 

Jul 12th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us