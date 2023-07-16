The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Northside Nightclub Gets 20-Day Suspension
Eve Lounge, on 62nd and Fond du Lac, will be closed through July 30.
Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Southside Restaurant Gets 10-Day Suspension
El Tucanazo Taqueria Y Mariscos will be closed from July 28 through Aug. 6.
Jul 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Bar Exam: How Falcon Bowl Was Saved
And how the nationally historic Riverwest bar and bowling alley is being transformed.
Jul 12th, 2023 by Michael Horne
4. Entertainment: 6 Things To Do That Aren’t Harley’s Homecoming
120th anniversary will dominate lakefront, but plenty of events scheduled across the city.
Jul 13th, 2023 by Michael Holloway
5. Plats and Parcels: Nova Could Be Downtown Airbnb Hub
Apartments could be temporarily leased as “pop-up hotel.” Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Jul 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Can Mitchell Street Building Be Moved?
Owner doesn’t think so, but Historic Commission wants an engineer’s opinion
Jul 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northwestern Mutual Names Tower Team
And wins approval for street closure. Second glassy tower to be built by team that helped create signature 2017 tower.
Jul 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Bay View’s The Blind Tiger To Close
A new tavern, Pink Agave, is slated to replace the speakeasy-style bar.
Jul 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Common Council Approves 2% Milwaukee Sales Tax
But members blast policy provisions state is imposing. Mayor says vote was equal to one to create city in 1846.
Jul 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. S’Blendid To Open Bay View Cafe This Fall
It will be the first standalone location for the fast-growing boba shop.
Jul 10th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
3. Ride the Downtown Shuttle to Harley-Davidson’s 110th
Park your bike and ride the bus between Harley-Davidson’s 110th Anniversary events.
Aug 28th, 2013 by Milwaukee County Transit System
4. Area Residents Asked to Adopt a Storm Drain
Sweet Water Looking to Add 100 Adopters
Jul 13th, 2023 by Sweet Water
5. 830-Acre Fire In Waushara County 99% Contained
Jul 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
6. Gov. Evers Appoints Jillian Pfeifer as Oneida County District Attorney
Jul 13th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Bastille Days Celebrates 40th Anniversary July 13 – 16
One of the world’s largest French festivals will bring back old traditions, new entertainment for 2023 iteration
Jun 14th, 2023 by East Town Association
10. Back-to-school shoe giveaway comes to the 6th District on Saturday, July 15
Jul 12th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs
