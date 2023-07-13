Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Watch out for motorcycles this weekend! The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival is here, bringing thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country to celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Bastille Days also returns this weekend, giving downtown Milwaukee a Parisian flair for the weekend. Baseball fans who have had their fill of American Family Field this summer can switch it up by checking out the American Association All-Star Game and Home Run Derby at Franklin Field.

July 13-16: Bastille Days

Milwaukee’s annual celebration of all things French is celebrating its 40th year anniversary! Bastille Days is one of the nation’s largest French-themed celebrations and is held right here in Milwaukee at Cathedral Square Park. Bastille Days features four days packed with live music, French cuisine, and special events like the Storm the Bastille 5k Run/Walk. Bastille Days is free to attend, and will be open July 13-15 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and July 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

July 13-16: Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Harley-Davidson is celebrating 120 years of iconic motorcycles with the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival – a four-day celebration featuring live music, group rides and community events. While the festival will take place at locations all over Milwaukee, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum, the main event is a two-day festival at Veterans Park. The lineup on July 14 features Green Day, The Cult, Phantogram, KennyHoopla and Milwaukee’s own Abby Jeanne. The lineup on July 15 features performances by Foo Fighters, Cody Jinks, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, White Reaper and Ghost Hounds. For more information on ticket pricing and Homecoming Festival programming, visit the Harley-Davidson website.

July 15: “Garfield Days”

The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce presents Garfield’s 502 R&B Festival – otherwise known as Garfield Days. The festival aims to promote peace and unity while showing love to local businesses and musical artists. Garfield Days will feature over 20 live bands with an emphasis on gospel, R&B and jazz and blues and will also feature over 100 food, novelty and educational vendors. A children’s area will feature face painting, free games and other activities. Garfield Days is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. between the blocks of N. Vel R. Philips Ave. and N. 7th Street on W. Garfield Avenue.

July 15: Croatian Fest

Wisconsin’s oldest ethnic festival returns this weekend. This free festival will take place at Croatian Park in Franklin and will feature live music and dance, traditional Croatian beer and food, raffles and more. The festival will have plenty of vendors as well as children’s activities, and traditional Croatian rotisserie will be available for purchase. The festival suggests pre-ordering meats, as the meat products sell out quickly every year. Croatian Fest will kick off with a Croatian Catholic Mass starting at noon.

July 16: Girls Rock MKE Camper Showcase

Girls Rock MKE, a week-long camp that encourages girls and non-binary youth to learn instruments and start a band, will showcase the talents of its latest crop of aspiring rock stars at Turner Hall. Campers will perform their original songs starting at 12 p.m. Admission runs at a sliding scale between $10 and $20, with all proceeds benefiting Girls Rock MKE. Children age 10 and under get free admission. Merch and refreshments will be available at the show. To purchase tickets ahead of time. Visit Eventbrite’s website.

July 16: Milwaukee Armenian Fest

The Milwaukee Armenian Fest celebrates 3000 years of tradition, celebrating Armenian food, music, dance and more. Sample the Shish Kabob dinner, or Luleh Kabob – seasoned ground beef served with pilaf, salad and bread. Armenian Fest will also feature Armenian wine, as well as beer and soft drinks. The fest will take place on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church located at 7825 W. Layton Ave. Admission is free, and the fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

July 17-18: American Association All-Star Game & Festivities

Franklin Field and the Milwaukee Milkmen are hosting the American Association All-Star Game! The two-day event will feature a Home Run Derby, a beer festival, a golf outing, live music and more. On July 17, the Home Run Derby will take place, featuring craft beer and soda sampling from over 15 breweries. On July 18, the All-Star Game will take place, followed by a post-game fireworks show. For more information on the various activities that are available during this two-day event, visit the Milwaukee Milkmen website.