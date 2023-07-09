Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new apartment building nearing completion in downtown Milwaukee could become quite the Airbnb destination, but only temporarily.

New Land Enterprises is seeking zoning approval to lease up to 90 of the 251 units in Nova, at N. Van Buren St. and E. Juneau Ave., through short-term rental services for no more than two years.

The proposal would generate a new revenue stream for New Land and its investors while the company works to fully lease the building, which will open this summer.

It’s an arrangement that New Land managing director Tim Gokhman says his firm already pursues in most of its other buildings. “We work with short-term rental operating partners. We don’t operate it ourselves,” said Gokhman to the City Plan Commission on June 26. “Over the years we have figured out how to operate such partnerships so that most importantly they’re not detrimental to residents. If such a thing is run in a way that it is a disturbance, a nuisance, it impacts us more than anyone else.”

But in order to comply with the zoning code, which requires a “commercial hotel” designation for any building with more than four units leased on a short-term basis, New Land is seeking an amendment to the 2021 zoning change that enabled the building’s development. Gokhman said his other buildings are limited to four units.

“I want to make it very, very clear, this is not a hotel,” said Gokhman. “We don’t have a banquet hall, we don’t have a ballroom, we don’t have a bar.” He said it’s for people who don’t want to stay in a hotel, including his family. He said the multi-room arrangement of a furnished apartment is more appealing to families with children. Individual tenants are prohibited from renting out their apartment on the services.

Gokhman said monitoring systems in the short-term rental units automatically report the presence of smoke or elevated noise. In the case of Nova, Gokhman said a manager would also live in the building. “Any concerns about additional nuisance are unfounded,” he told the plan commission.

The Department of City Development (DCD) is endorsing the change, even as it explores possible regulations for properties leased on Airbnb and other services. “There is not any physical changes to the building proposed,” said DCD planning manager Sam Leichtling. “This would be a temporary use while the building is being leased up.” DCD also supports the proposal because the Downtown Area Plan identified a hotel as an acceptable use for the area. “From a planning perspective, all of the planning documents do support tourism as a land use in Downtown.”

A number of objections have been submitted, including from social services agency Jewish Family Services (JFS) and the 601 Lofts condominium board. Both are located to the north of the new building. A handful of nearby residents have also filed objections.

JFS, which supported the apartment proposal, is concerned about what could happen to its unsecured parking lot. In a letter, the organization said it expects it will need to buy gates or pay to secure the property. “We have safety and security concerns for JFS property, our staff and clients,” said JFS CEO John Yopps. “We don’t know what to anticipate so everything looks like it’s possible.”

“We have 251 units in the building, we have 300 parking spaces,” said Gokhman. Short-term rental guests could use the parking structure in the nine-story building’s base. “What we generally see from short-term rental guests, someone coming into the city for a couple of days is not going to have a car at all… unfortunately, there is more than enough parking if someone wanted to bring their vehicle.”

The developer said New Land’s on-site management staff would work with the short-term operator and its on-site manager to address any issues. A network of cameras in common areas of the property would also track bad behavior. “It’s pretty well handled,” he said. Gokhman said his organization remains in communication with JFS and has suggested closing the N. Van Buren Street entrance to the lot. He acknowledged construction is a “pain in the butt” with subcontractors not following directives.

One of the rental agencies New Land partners with is Milwaukee-based Frontdesk, which leases and furnishes units before making them available on several different short-term rental platforms. But Frontdesk is not the partner for this development. “It’s someone that has come out of a national real estate company,” said Gokhman, declining to name the operator because the agreement is not signed.

The plan commission unanimously endorsed the change. The change still needs the approval of the Common Council.

For more information on Nova, see our coverage from April.

