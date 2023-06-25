Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 25th, 2023 07:00 am

Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension

1. Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension

Pizza chain’s Capitol Drive restaurant must close from July 2 through 11.

Jun 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension

2. Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension

Northwest side bar and restaurant will close for most of July after ‘stripper party’ video surfaces.

Jun 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results

3. Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results

One is making huge profits while the other is losing money.

Jun 22nd, 2023 by John D. Johnson

Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley’s Latest Paycheck Was $991,154

4. Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley’s Latest Paycheck Was $991,154

Summerfest boss has collected $6.56 million in five years for running tax exempt charity.

Jun 21st, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Council Approves New Northside Bar

5. Council Approves New Northside Bar

New owners to open Dragons’ Place, replacing The Stage at 72nd and Fond du Lac.

Jun 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Transportation: See The State’s Design Concepts For Replacing Or Rebuilding Interstate 794

6. Transportation: See The State’s Design Concepts For Replacing Or Rebuilding Interstate 794

Eight options, two of which call for complete removal. All include extended streets, fewer ramps.

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: BRT Line Records Big Ridership Numbers

7. Transportation: BRT Line Records Big Ridership Numbers

New Connect 1 service already averaging 2,800 rides a day.

Jun 21st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls

8. Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls

Will FPC Live ever build $50 to $60 million concert complex? Industry observers have their doubts.

Jun 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Friday Photos: Harambee Block Transformed By New Buildings

9. Friday Photos: Harambee Block Transformed By New Buildings

Six houses and a new apartment building fill formerly vacant land.

Jun 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Two Blocks of Brewers Hill Slated For Development

10. Plats and Parcels: Two Blocks of Brewers Hill Slated For Development

It’s 16 parcels of land overlooking Downtown. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Jun 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Woman Indicted for Perpetrating a $2.3 Million Health Care Fraud

1. Milwaukee Woman Indicted for Perpetrating a $2.3 Million Health Care Fraud

 

Jun 22nd, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

Supervisor Peter Burgelis Criticizes Greenfield Mayor’s Decision to Cancel Health Department’s Pride Booth at Farmers Market

2. Supervisor Peter Burgelis Criticizes Greenfield Mayor’s Decision to Cancel Health Department’s Pride Booth at Farmers Market

 

Jun 21st, 2023 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

Rep. Robyn Vining Blasts Republicans for Abandoning Wisconsin Women–Again.

3. Rep. Robyn Vining Blasts Republicans for Abandoning Wisconsin Women–Again.

 

Jun 16th, 2023 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Downer Avenue to Host 43rd Annual Cycling Classic On Milwaukee City Streets June 24

4. Downer Avenue to Host 43rd Annual Cycling Classic On Milwaukee City Streets June 24

 

Jun 1st, 2023 by Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

6. Gov. Evers Appoints Judge Pedro Colón to the Court of Appeals – District I

 

Jun 20th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

7. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

County Board’s Questionable Decision on Old Loomis Road Raises Grave Concerns about Fiscal Responsibility

8. County Board’s Questionable Decision on Old Loomis Road Raises Grave Concerns about Fiscal Responsibility

 

Jun 22nd, 2023 by Sup. Steve F. Taylor

MPD Investigates Sextuple Shooting

9. MPD Investigates Sextuple Shooting

 

Jun 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor: Ryan Tani

10. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor: Ryan Tani

 

Jun 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

