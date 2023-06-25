The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Little Caesars Gets 10-Day Suspension
Pizza chain’s Capitol Drive restaurant must close from July 2 through 11.
Jun 21st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Following Stripper Video, Jack’s Executive Bistro Gets 20-Day Suspension
Northwest side bar and restaurant will close for most of July after ‘stripper party’ video surfaces.
Jun 22nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Two of Milwaukee’s Largest Corporate Landlords Selling Their Houses, With Wildly Different Results
One is making huge profits while the other is losing money.
Jun 22nd, 2023 by John D. Johnson
4. Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley’s Latest Paycheck Was $991,154
Summerfest boss has collected $6.56 million in five years for running tax exempt charity.
Jun 21st, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
5. Council Approves New Northside Bar
New owners to open Dragons’ Place, replacing The Stage at 72nd and Fond du Lac.
Jun 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Transportation: See The State’s Design Concepts For Replacing Or Rebuilding Interstate 794
Eight options, two of which call for complete removal. All include extended streets, fewer ramps.
Jun 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Transportation: BRT Line Records Big Ridership Numbers
New Connect 1 service already averaging 2,800 rides a day.
Jun 21st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Murphy’s Law: Big Delay in Downtown Concert Halls
Will FPC Live ever build $50 to $60 million concert complex? Industry observers have their doubts.
Jun 13th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Friday Photos: Harambee Block Transformed By New Buildings
Six houses and a new apartment building fill formerly vacant land.
Jun 23rd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Two Blocks of Brewers Hill Slated For Development
It’s 16 parcels of land overlooking Downtown. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Jun 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
9. MPD Investigates Sextuple Shooting
Jun 19th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department
