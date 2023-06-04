Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is one Milwaukee project that made it through the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance unscathed.

A proposed Milwaukee replacement for the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison in central Wisconsin was left untouched, even as its cost grew 71%. It’s now a $78.4 million project.

Last week, the powerful joint finance committee, which reviews the governor’s biennial budget proposal, stripped Gov. Tony Evers‘ capital budget down from $3.8 billion to $2.4 billion. That included striking $9.3 million for a professional soccer stadium in Milwaukee and dropping more than $800 million of proposed University of Wisconsin system projects, including UW-Madison’s top priority, a new engineering school with substantial private support.

City officials approved constructing the new, 32-bed youth prison for boys on Milwaukee’s Far Northwest Side earlier this year. It’s a partial replacement for the Wausau-area Lincoln Hills facility, which gained national notoriety in 2015 for allegations of abuse of youth by staff, staff shortages and other problems. The state has paid out more than $25 million in settlements related to the facility.

The new facility, according to Evers’ February funding proposal, is to open in May 2026.

The Wisconsin State Legislature, after years of delay, approved $41.8 million for the project in February 2022, a period in which its location and final design was still unknown. That was in addition to $4 million previously approved for design and site acquisition. In February, Evers proposed borrowing an additional $32.6 million for the project, formally a Type 1 Juvenile Corrections Facility.

The City of Milwaukee granted zoning approval for the new facility in January after several hours-long hearings. The move cleared a pathway for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) to build a 32-bed facility just northwest of N. 76th St. and W. Good Hope Rd. On Feb. 3, the State Building Commission authorized spending $1.1 million to acquire the 6.6-acre site and $500,000 to begin site preparation work. A total of $2.4 million was previously authorized for design work.

The DOC would construct an approximately 72,000-square-foot building at 7930 W. Clinton Ave, a large site at the end of a dead-end road. At the rear, a 16-foot-tall wall would enclose an outdoor recreation area. A ring road would wrap the building, with a six-foot-tall, steel fence enclosing the portion of the road that borders the secured area. It would only house boys.

“Despite the stigma of a correctional facility, we are committed to being good neighbors and have the experience to maintain our facility on Clinton Avenue,” said state DOC Secretary Kevin Carr during a Jan. 10 Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee hearing. He said the Lincoln Hills facility, now well below its capacity, is still far too large and the 32-bed setup was the ideal configuration. Additionally, Carr said the facility would keep youth closer to home, enable the hiring of a more diverse workforce and improve rehabilitation outcomes by providing better programming and therapy for both inmates and their families.

State Senator Lena Taylor, who represents the area, has supported the proposal. State Assembly members LaKeshia Myers and Dora Drake, who will trade off representing the site as a result of the redistricting process, have supported bringing the facility to Milwaukee. At the local level, a handful of council members objected to the proposal, in part because the district it was being built didn’t have a representative at the time of its approval.

Southern Wisconsin juvenile male offenders were previously housed at the Ethan Allen School for Boys in the Town of Delafield, but Governor Scott Walker closed that facility and one for girls in Racine County as part of a cost-cutting move in 2011. Given the condition of Ethan Allen, a former sanitarium, it would reportedly cost several million dollars to reopen the facility.

For additional details on the facility, see our January 2023 coverage.

Another city of Milwaukee project that made it through unscathed? A $10.75 million allocation for a $28 million upgrade to Marquette University‘s School of Dentistry. The state does not have a public dentistry school. UW-Milwaukee is to receive $5 million for planning related to renovations related to health services programs and to building out its Northwest Quadrant, a former hospital.

At least two projects at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, located in Wauwatosa, were included in the legislative funding proposal. A long-sought replacement for the Cream Puff Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis was also recommended for funding. The $12.5 million renovation is expected to be funded with $6 million in private donations.

The Legislature must still approve the full budget.

Renderings and Site

Site

