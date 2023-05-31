Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County officials gathered Wednesday afternoon to unveil Milwaukee County Transit System‘s (MCTS) newest Pride bus.

The bus is wrapped in colors representing the LGBTQ+ community and includes text along the top that says “the bus is for all of us.” It’s the second Pride bus rolled out by the transit system. The first was in 2021. Though this time around, the bus will stay wrapped in these colors all year long while traveling around the county on fixed-bus routes.

The event was held in Cathedral Square Park and acted as both a kickoff for Pride month and an opportunity for county officials to show solidarity with the local LGBTQ+ community.

“As we as we kick off Pride Month 2023 let’s celebrate the extraordinary contributions from the Milwaukee County’s LGBTQ plus community to the arts, sciences, culture and all parts of our community in all neighborhoods in our county,” said Sup. Peter Burgelis, the first out member of the county board. “What better way to do that than with a 40-foot long statement to residents that all people are welcome in Milwaukee County and that the bus is for all of us.”

Burgelis said Pride Month is a “powerful reminder of resilience, courage, tenacity of the LGBTQ+ individuals who came before us, who fought for our rights,” adding “I know firsthand that there’s still a lot of work ahead to make Milwaukee more inclusive for all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

MCTS Managing Director Denise Wandke said the bus wrap is one of four designed by MCTS graphic designer Brianne Mueller and that MCTS workers voted it the preferred design. “I just want to say that I am a proud part of this community that embraces diversity and inclusion,” Wandke said. “But I am equally a proud leader of an organization that celebrates the community it serves.”

The bus was driven over to the event Wednesday by Kaimaya Johnson, the first openly transgender Black woman driving for MCTS. Johnson volunteered to drive for the event Thursday, and told Urban Milwaukee, “I wanted to show people representation, especially to the black trans girls in Milwaukee — in the last year, we had three black trans girls that were murdered — and I wanted to show them that we do have a safe space; we have a space where they are accepted.”

County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said “This employee design Pride bus serves as a vibrant symbol of inclusivity and acceptance,” and added that the message of Pride month is one that should be carried throughout the year. “It is a continuous call to action, a reminder that our work towards a more equitable and just society does not end when the rainbow flags are furled.”

The new bus, which will run year-round, is a new opportunity to show LGBTQ+ county residents that they are not alone, said County Executive David Crowley. “Across the nation, we’re seeing heightened discrimination,” Crowley said. “We’re seeing bullying and violence directed toward the queer community.”

He noted that one of the key pieces of the county’s strategic plan is to create “intentional inclusion” which he defined as “creating and nurturing an inclusive culture all across Milwaukee County.”

“So today,” he said, “we send another message that our community is one where hate will not be tolerated.”

