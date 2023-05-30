Broken Yolk on Marquette Campus Closes

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Broken Yolk, a breakfast and brunch restaurant located on the Marquette University campus, has closed after 15 years in business.

Known by the student population as Bro-Yo, the no-fuss eatery served up heaping plates of eggs, toast and hashbrowns, among other dishes, making it a top destination after a long night of studying — or partying.

Bro-Yo quietly closed on May 21 — the day after the university’s commencement ceremony. The only indication of its closure was a note from owner Jim Gatto, which was posted to the front door.

“Thank you to the Marquette community and our neighbors for allowing us to be a part of your lives over the past 15 years,” Gatto wrote. “However, father time has made me a visit and said it was time for me to hang up my spatula and working utensils.”

Gatto first opened the business at 2040 W. Wisconsin Ave., serving an assortment of breakfast options and lunch sandwiches. In 2012, he added a second location for Bro-Yo at 1617 W. Wells St., where the restaurant continued operations until its recent closure. The Wisconsin Avenue location closed in 2015; the space is now home to a visitor center and gift shop for the neighboring Pabst Mansion.

The restaurant, which persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic, also served breakfast sandwiches, skillets, french toast and burritos. Several menu items including The Tommy, Chris’ Big Scramble and The Officer Mark’s Denver Omelette, were named after the customers who first requested them.

Bro-Yo is one of several restaurants that recently announced plans to close, expand or relocate their on-campus locations. Sobelmans at Marquette permanently closed earlier this month, while Tangled Noodles and More is planning a move to The Brewery District. SereniTea, a boba cafe, is planning to continue at Marquette, but will open a second location on Downer Avenue.

Several breakfast and brunch restaurants remain in business nearby, though none are as centrally-located as Bro-Yo. Miss Katie’s Diner, 1900 W. Clybourn St., is a short walk from the heart of campus, as is Michael’s Family Restaurant, 2220 W. Wisconsin Ave.