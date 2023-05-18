Ted Kellner Named New CEO of Republican National Convention

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 2024 Republican National Convention host committee has a new leader.

Businessman Ted Kellner is stepping in to replace Stephen B. King Sr.

King, a former US ambassador and businessman long involved in Wisconsin GOP politics, has been formally involved in every convention but one since 1990.

“I am confident that what we have started at the Host Committee has set Milwaukee up for success in 2024, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead the launch of this organization,” said King in a statement. “While it has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of the Host Committee in my home state, this change will allow me more time to spend with my family in North Carolina.”

Kellner founded Fiduciary Management, Inc., but he stepped down as CEO in 2010 to take a more active role as a philanthropist.

“On behalf of the rest of the Host Committee and all of Milwaukee, I want to thank Steve for his work and efforts to launch this organization,” said Kellner in a statement. “Milwaukee is a vibrant, welcoming city. I am excited to build on the work that Steve and his team have started to showcase everything we have to offer in 2024. I’m ready to get to work.”

Kellner, 77, was already a member of the host committee that is responsible for fundraising for the convention and that hired King, 81.

The host committee is responsible for fundraising approximately $68 million to host the convention and interfacing with local agencies, including the City of Milwaukee, and the Republican National Committee.

“The successful launch of our organization would not be possible without Steve King. I want to thank him for his work and what he has done for our city and state,” said committee chair Reince Priebus. “Steve leaves big shoes to fill, but there is nobody better than Ted Kellner to step in and continue building on our progress. I’m confident that we will continue to build on our success to host a world-class convention in 2024.” King will continue to serve on the board of directors.

Chief of staff and senior advisor Alison Prange is involved in the day-to-day management of the organization, which will grow in size as the event draws closer.

The 2024 RNC will take place from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18. But Milwaukee will get a preview of the convention this August, Fox Nows is scheduled to host the first debate of the presidential election cycle in Milwaukee.

The new CEO and his wife, Mary Kellner, have been major donors to UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee. In addition to his career in financial management, Ted Kellner also leads Fiduciary Real Estate Development and has served on several influential boards. The Kellners are residents of Mequon and can be frequently spotted at Milwaukee events.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention also went through a leadership change, though as a result of a toxic workplace scandal. Raquel Filmanowicz and Paula Penebaker were brought in to lead the convention in February 2020 after Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso were fired as part of an investigation into a “toxic” and “unstable” work environment.