You’re going to want to get out and enjoy the weather while you can this weekend before the temperature dips back into the 40s and 50s next week. Luckily, there’s plenty of excuses to get out and about around the city.

It’s Milwaukee Day (4/14) on Friday, meaning almost every venue and bar will have an event or special going on to celebrate Milwaukee Day. Brickworld is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, featuring eye-popping LEGO creations from artists and hobbyists. Chili fans rejoice – the annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is here! Sample from over 40 chilis and vote for your favorite, all while raising funds for a beloved Milwaukee independent radio station.

April 13-16: Disney’s Frozen at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Catch Elsa, Olaf and the rest of the iconic Frozen cast onstage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center this weekend as the Tony-award-winning musical makes its Milwaukee stop on its North American tour. The show features all of the fan-favorite songs from the Oscar-winning film, but includes an expanded score with a dozen new tracks from the movie’s songwriters. Frozen will run every day from Thursday through Sunday, with two performances occurring on both Friday and Saturday. For ticket pricing information and showtimes, visit the Milwaukee Broadway website.

April 14: Milwaukee Day

It’s 414 Day, which means there are plenty of shows and events happening throughout the city. For example, you could go to a Brewer’s game for just $4.14. If you’re looking to spend the evening listening to live music, there are shows happening at Cactus Club, The Cooperage and pretty much anywhere else that regularly hosts shows. Many bars and breweries are also hosting parties of their own, featuring drink specials like The Lost Whale’s all-night happy hour featuring drinks priced at $4.14.

April 14-15: Spoof Fest

Club Garibaldi’s is hosting a two-day live music event called Spoof Fest, where local bands will cover the songs of a mainstream artist for their entire set. Day one of Spoof Fest will feature songs by Green Day, Everly Brothers, Slade, No Doubt and Warrant, and Day Two will feature music by Alanis Morissette, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Men at Work and Hootie & The Blowfish. Tickets for Spoof Fest are $15, and doors open at 7 p.m. both days.

April 15: The Sugar Maple’s 15th Birthday

Party like it’s 2008 at the Sugar Maple’s 15th birthday party. The bar will be celebrating with $5 throwback prices for beer, and will feature 15 special beers from 15 local breweries. Highlights include the La Contessa Table Beer from 1840 Brewing Company, the Double Barrel Very Special Old Straight jacket Barleywine from Revolution Brewing and the Cool Lake Cold IPA from Half Acre Beer Co. The party will also feature live music from Mariachi Real Azteca Band starting at 5 p.m., as well as a DJ set from DJ Freakish Nerd from 8 p.m to 11 p.m. TroubleMakers Mad Mexican Cuisine Food Truck will be on site from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party will start at 3 p.m.

April 15-16: Brickworld Milwaukee 2023

Immerse yourself into the world of LEGO at the Brickworld LEGO Fan Expo at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. Featuring over 32,000 square feet of LEGO creations and LEGO-themed activities, the exposition is a must-see for both hardcore LEGO enthusiasts and casual fans alike. Brickworld aims to inspire both children and adults to go build something of their own, purposely making ticket prices affordable to help maintain that goal. Tickets to the Brickworld are $16 at the door or $14 if you buy online. For more information on ticket pricing and family bundles, visit the Brickworld website.

April 16: WMSE’s 21st Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

It’s not just the weather that’s heating up – WMSE’s 21st Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is here. Join thousands of chili lovers in tasting over 40 different chilis from local restaurants, bars and caterers, and then vote for your favorite. Categories include Best Meat, BGest Heat, Best Veggie and Hottest Display. Participants include Camino, Kettle Range Meat Co., Comet Cafe and more. This event is an annual fundraiser for WMSE, a beloved independent radio station here in Milwaukee, and will take place at MSOE’s Kern Center. Tickets to the event are $15 in advance, or $20 the day of. Each ticket includes four chili samples. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the WMSE website.