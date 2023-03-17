Freshii Closes Last Wisconsin Location

Fast-casual restaurant operated at Two-Fifty building for nearly five years.

Freshii has closed its downtown location, marking the chain’s exit from the Wisconsin.

The “health-casual” restaurant opened at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., in 2018, but closed in recent weeks.

Wisconsin’s penultimate Freshii, in Buchanan, shuttered last May.

As of December 2022, Freshii operated 343 restaurants throughout the United States, Canada and several other countries. Canada-based restaurant franchisor Foodtastic acquired the brand at the end of 2022. Along with Freshii, the company owns more than 20 brands including Pita Pit, La Belle & La Boeuf and Quesada Burritos & Tacos.

Guided by the mantra, “Eat. Energize.,” Freshii serves globally-inspired bowls such as teriyaki, Mediterranean and Buddha satay, as well as burritos, salads, wraps, soups, superfood smoothies and juices — with an emphasis on quick, convenient and affordable options.

In recent years, the brand has made a push to enter the health and wellness market via packaged snacks including Freshii Energii Bites, gummy supplements and bottled juices.

The outgoing Freshii occupied a 1,817-square-foot retail space at ground level of Two Fifty, a 20-story office building and parking garage complex.

Andy Tran was the franchise owner of the Milwaukee location, according to an occupancy permit for the business. Tran did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

As Freshii exits, a new health-focused chain is poised to enter the Milwaukee market. Sweetgreen plans to open its first Milwaukee location at 310 E. Buffalo St., in the Historic Third Ward.