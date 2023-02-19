The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Third Ward Building Could Be Razed
Developers want to tear down 1884 building, a longtime tavern vacant since 2013.
Feb 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Walker’s Point Bar Opens This Weekend
Japanese culture-inspired Red Maple MKE features handcrafted decor and craft cocktails. A restaurant is coming later.
Feb 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Reverses Course, Approves Northridge Menards Self Storage
Multiple city committees balked at proposal in 2022. Why the reversal?
Feb 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Crabby’s Will Be Renamed Francisco’s
South Side Italian spot returns to its original name, reflecting menu changes.
Feb 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Plats and Parcels: New Apartments For 1st and National
Plus: A rundown of affordable housing projects seeking financing and a recap of the week’s real estate news.
Feb 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against “Dark Store Loophole”
With no dissent, court rules against big-box retailers’ tax reduction strategy.
Feb 17th, 2023 by Henry Leonard
7. Shoreline Acquires The Cudahy Tower
Historic downtown apartment building sold by Cudahy family.
Feb 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Rep. LaKeshia Myers Is a Double Dipper
Working as public school teacher and administrator while serving in Legislature, getting two full time salaries.
Feb 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Gov. Evers Proposes $290 Million For American Family Field Upgrades
Proposal would keep Milwaukee Brewers in stadium through 2043, 13 more years.
Feb 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Community Rallies Around Lopez Bakery
When owners fell on hard times, customers and local businesses organized fundraisers to help.
Feb 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
7. Fight or Flight: Helicopter Owners Should Have a Heart on Valentine’s Day
Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker February 14, 2023
Feb 14th, 2023 by Ald. Scott Spiker
8. Gov. Evers Announces Statewide Initiatives to Ensure Safe, Affordable Rental Units and Housing
Governor’s plan improves rental unit safety, rehabilitates blighted properties, expands renter protections
Feb 12th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Gov. Evers Announces Plan to Keep Major League Baseball, Brewers in Milwaukee for 20 More Years
Governor’s budget invests portion of state’s historic surplus to improve American Family Field, saving taxpayers over $200 million and generating $400 million in revenue through 2043
Feb 14th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 12th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 5th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJan 29th, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee