The Week’s Greatest Hits

Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Third Ward Building Could Be Razed

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Third Ward Building Could Be Razed

Developers want to tear down 1884 building, a longtime tavern vacant since 2013.

Feb 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Walker’s Point Bar Opens This Weekend

2. New Walker’s Point Bar Opens This Weekend

Japanese culture-inspired Red Maple MKE features handcrafted decor and craft cocktails. A restaurant is coming later.

Feb 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Reverses Course, Approves Northridge Menards Self Storage

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Reverses Course, Approves Northridge Menards Self Storage

Multiple city committees balked at proposal in 2022. Why the reversal?

Feb 13th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Crabby’s Will Be Renamed Francisco’s

4. Crabby’s Will Be Renamed Francisco’s

South Side Italian spot returns to its original name, reflecting menu changes.

Feb 13th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Plats and Parcels: New Apartments For 1st and National

5. Plats and Parcels: New Apartments For 1st and National

Plus: A rundown of affordable housing projects seeking financing and a recap of the week’s real estate news.

Feb 12th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against “Dark Store Loophole”

6. Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Against “Dark Store Loophole”

With no dissent, court rules against big-box retailers’ tax reduction strategy.

Feb 17th, 2023 by Henry Leonard

Shoreline Acquires The Cudahy Tower

7. Shoreline Acquires The Cudahy Tower

Historic downtown apartment building sold by Cudahy family.

Feb 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Rep. LaKeshia Myers Is a Double Dipper

8. Murphy’s Law: Rep. LaKeshia Myers Is a Double Dipper

Working as public school teacher and administrator while serving in Legislature, getting two full time salaries.

Feb 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Gov. Evers Proposes $290 Million For American Family Field Upgrades

9. Gov. Evers Proposes $290 Million For American Family Field Upgrades

Proposal would keep Milwaukee Brewers in stadium through 2043, 13 more years.

Feb 14th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Community Rallies Around Lopez Bakery

10. Community Rallies Around Lopez Bakery

When owners fell on hard times, customers and local businesses organized fundraisers to help.

Feb 14th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

1. License suspended for Milwaukee motor vehicle dealer

 

Feb 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

2. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette University engineering dean named Imprint Award winner by Professional Dimensions

3. Marquette University engineering dean named Imprint Award winner by Professional Dimensions

 

Feb 13th, 2023 by Marquette University

Rep. Myers Responds to Urban Milwaukee Article Alleging “Double Dipping”

4. Rep. Myers Responds to Urban Milwaukee Article Alleging “Double Dipping”

 

Feb 15th, 2023 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Cold Case 1990 Homicide

5. Suspect Criminally Charged in Connection to a Cold Case 1990 Homicide

 

Feb 15th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Ambassador Hotel Celebrates its 95th Anniversary Year by Adding Trademark® Collection by Wyndham Flag

6. Ambassador Hotel Celebrates its 95th Anniversary Year by Adding Trademark® Collection by Wyndham Flag

 

Feb 13th, 2023 by Ambassador Hotel

Fight or Flight: Helicopter Owners Should Have a Heart on Valentine’s Day

7. Fight or Flight: Helicopter Owners Should Have a Heart on Valentine’s Day

Statement of Alderman Scott Spiker February 14, 2023

Feb 14th, 2023 by Ald. Scott Spiker

Gov. Evers Announces Statewide Initiatives to Ensure Safe, Affordable Rental Units and Housing

8. Gov. Evers Announces Statewide Initiatives to Ensure Safe, Affordable Rental Units and Housing

Governor’s plan improves rental unit safety, rehabilitates blighted properties, expands renter protections

Feb 12th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

Forest Home Historic Preservation Association Names First Executive Director

9. Forest Home Historic Preservation Association Names First Executive Director

 

Feb 16th, 2023 by Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

Gov. Evers Announces Plan to Keep Major League Baseball, Brewers in Milwaukee for 20 More Years

10. Gov. Evers Announces Plan to Keep Major League Baseball, Brewers in Milwaukee for 20 More Years

Governor’s budget invests portion of state’s historic surplus to improve American Family Field, saving taxpayers over $200 million and generating $400 million in revenue through 2043

Feb 14th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

