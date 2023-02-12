Plus: A rundown of affordable housing projects seeking financing and a recap of the week's real estate news.

Bear Development is the latest developer to attempt to construct an apartment building on a highly-visible vacant lot in Walker’s Point. It’s one of seven proposals vying for competitively awarded, low-income housing tax credits in Milwaukee and one of 48 statewide.

The credits are the most common tool used to create affordable housing in Wisconsin and require developers to set aside a pre-determined number of units at a discounted rate for those making no more than 60% (with few exceptions) of the area’s median income for a period of at least 15 years that is often extended to 30 years.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) released its annual list of applicants this week. Applications were due in January.

Bear applied for low-income housing tax credits to develop the 1.6-acre lot at 100 E. National Ave., which occupies the northeast corner of the intersection of S. 1st St. and E. National Ave. It would build a 91-unit building, with every unit set aside at below-market rates.

The Kenosha-based developer has successfully developed a number of tax-credit-supported apartment buildings, including the 49-unit 700 Lofts affordable apartment complex at 700 W. Michigan St. Across the street, Bear is now constructing Michigan Street Commons, a 99-unit building. The new building would be first structure constructed in the Iron District, of which Bear is the master developer.

The National Avenue site has been owned by Kelly Construction & Design since 2013. Developer Tim Dixon transferred the land to the firm to settle a debt associated with the construction of The Iron Horse Hotel. Dixon, who developed the adjacent National Avenue Lofts, once envisioned developing the site himself. It formerly held a warehouse.

Ohio-based Woda Cooper pursued a 90-unit, affordable apartment building at the site in 2019, but wasn’t successful in securing the competitively-awarded tax credits.

WHEDA uses an annual competitive process to award the credits, with an announcement often coming in April. Applications, like in past years, exceeded the amount of available federal credits.

Two different competitive grant programs exist. One provides a 9% federal tax credit and the other provides a 4% federal and 4% state income tax credit.

Developers leverage the credits, often selling them to institutional investors at a slight discount, to create equity. The credits offer a dollar-for-dollar reduction on income tax bills. The awards are made for 10 years, meaning a $1.2 million award turns into $12 million.

In 2022 developers only applied for four Milwaukee projects and none were successful in acquiring credits. Due to the fixed nature of the credits and rising construction costs, a number of projects from earlier years were delayed. Additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, distributed by both the city and state, has pushed many of those delayed projects to construction and the local backlog is now clearing.

Project List

Bronzeville Apartments

Developer: Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

Units: 60 (48 affordable)

Type: New construction – Non-profit

Credit Request: $1.21 million

Program: 9% Federal

Location: 600 block of W. North Ave.

Historic Patterson Place

Vets Place Central

100 E National

Developer: Bear Development

Units: 96 (96 affordable)

Type: New construction – Non-profit

Credit Request: $2.46 million

Program: 4% State

Location: 100 E. National Ave.

CDA Scattered Sites MKE

Greenfield Ave Commons

Highland Gardens

Developer: Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

Units: 114 (114 affordable)

Type: Acquisition Rehabilitation – Elderly

Credit Request: $1.92 million

Program: 4% State

Location: 1818 W. Juneau Ave.

Description: HACM applies annually, leveraging the credits to rehabilitate housing often built with earlier federal housing programs. The housing authority unsuccessfully sought credits for this project last year.

Full lists of the 4% and 9% credit applications are available on the WHEDA website.

