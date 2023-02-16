Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Don’t let the snow keep you from getting out there and enjoying some of the happenings around Milwaukee this weekend! The Mama Tried motorcycle show returns to The Rave this weekend with an afterparty at the Iron Horse Hotel. Is your home in need of a makeover? Check out the NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show and speak with over 100 home improvement experts about your dream remodeling projects. National Chili Day isn’t until next Thursday, but Lakefront Brewery is hosting a chili cook-off that will benefit local first responders – the perfect way to warm up and give to a good cause.

February 17: Big Laugh Record Release

Hardcore punk has seen a resurgence in Milwaukee over the past five years, and no band is doing it better than Big Laugh. The four-piece group is celebrating the release of its highly-anticipated debut album Consume Me with a show at Cactus Club. Big Laugh will be joined by Hotline TNT, Direct Threat, World I Hate and Innuendo. Following the show, the party will move to Promises for an afterparty celebration. The show is all ages, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door.

Thinking about finally taking on that remodeling project at home? Check out the NARI Milwaukee Home Improvement Show, featuring over 150 home improvement and remodeling experts. The event will feature garage displays, presentations and discussions on home improvement. Tickets to the event are $10 when purchased online, or $12 at the door. For more information, visit NARI Milwaukee’s website.

February 17: Cheers for Wishes Mardi Gras

Wishmakers of Wisconsin is hosting the third annual Cheers for Wishes fundraising event –a benefit for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. This year’s event is Mardi Gras themed, and will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Cheers for Wishes will feature live music from Extra Crispy Brass Band, a silent auction, live artists, New Orleans inspired food and more. Admission to the event is $100, and tickets can be purchased on the Cheers for Wishes website. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

February 17: In Retrospect: The Life & Times of Kendrick Lamar

As part of celebrating Black History Month, Milwaukee Film and Company Brewing are teaming up for a retrospective look on the life of Grammy and Pulitzer-winning artist Kendrick Lamar. Join music journalist Miles Marshall Lewis for a conversation on Lamar’s discography with the help of Element Everest-Blanks and DJ Bizzon, who will host Kendrick Karaoke and more. The event will begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite website.

February 18-19: Mama Tried

One of the city’s most popular motorcycle shows returns to The Rave this weekend, featuring over 100 unique bike builds for enthusiasts to check out. Mama Tried gives fans a chance to connect with the best motorcycle builders from all over the country. There will be vendors on site selling both motorcycle apparel and hardware. Afterwards, the official Mama Tried After Party will take place at the Iron Horse Hotel, featuring live music, tattooing, all-you-can-eat BBQ, billiards and more. General admission will cost $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Visit The Rave’s website to purchase tickets.

Lakefront Brewery is hosting the annual Engine House 19 Chili Cook Off, a benefit event that raises funds for local first responders. Guests will have the opportunity to taste chili from 15 award-winning teams, including chili from Black Husky Brewing, Discount Liquor, Milwaukee Fire Department and others. Chili will be available starting at 1 p.m. and winners will be announced around 4:30 p.m. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Lakefront Brewery tours will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event page.

February 19: Make and Take Bird Feeder Drop-in At Discovery World

Celebrate National Bird Feeder Month at Discovery World this weekend by making and taking home a feeder of your own. The event family-friendly event will offer instructions for making bird feeders out of recycled materials and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fresh Lab.