There’s a lot of excitement around the corner with Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day coming up, but there’s still plenty of fun happenings to check out around Milwaukee. This weekend, Hairspray, the Tony award-winning musical, is in town at the Marcus Center. Milwaukee Comic Con is back, featuring over 300 vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, and The River Revitalization Foundation is putting on Woolly Bear Winter Fest, featuring outdoor activities, a bonfire and s’mores!

February 9-12: ‘Hairspray’ On Tour

The Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray is currently on tour, and will be putting on a number of performances in Milwaukee this weekend at Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Set in the ‘60s, Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad – a 16-year-old from Baltimore trying to live out her dreams of landing a spot on TV’s most popular show. Performances are scheduled for February 9 at 7:30 p.m., February 10 at 8 p.m., February 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and February 12 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Broadway Across America website.

February 9-May 25: Forward! Milwaukee and 175 Years of Wisconsin Statehood

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is celebrating the opening of its newest exhibit: “Forward! Milwaukee and 175 Years of Wisconsin Statehood.” This temporary exhibit celebrates Wisconsin’s 175th year as a state by exploring stories of the individuals, families, businesses and organizations that embody the state’s rich history. The exhibit will run through May 25, and admission is $8 for non-members and free for members.

February 10: Play Date with Art at Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum is giving young artists the chance to express their creative minds alongside other budding artists with its “Play Date with Art: Repeat and Repeat” event. Kids will make art together utilizing repeating patterns while participating in sing-a-longs. This event is best suited for children ages five and younger and is included with Museum admission. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Windhover Hall.

February 10: Zach Pietrini at Ope Brewing Co.

Americana artist Zach Pietrini recently released his sophomore album Rock & Roll is Dead – a thorough examination of his past, present and future as a musician told through a folk-rock lens. Pietrini is teaming up with Chicago indie-rockers Painted Canyon for a performance at West Allis’ dog-friendly brewery Ope Brewing Co. The show will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

February 11: Woolly Bear Winter Fest

The River Revitalization Foundation (RRF) is throwing an outdoor winter festival featuring family-friendly activities and food. The event will take place at Turtle Park, near the RRF offices at 2134 N. Riverboat Rd. Expect a bonfire, sledding, ice skating and crafts. Kids will have the opportunity to make bird feeders and go on a winter scavenger hunt. The event is free and open to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 11: Milwaukee Comic Con

Have some money left over from last weekend’s Anime Milwaukee event? Milwaukee Comic Con is back, featuring over 300 tables of pop culture goodies. Check out the dozens of vendors, or meet local artists and creators and purchase prints and originals to hang on your wall. Milwaukee Comic Con will also feature a cosplay contest, a Magic The Gathering tournament and special guests such as award-winning comic book colorist Jeff Balke. Milwaukee Comic Con will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held in Expo Hall B at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.