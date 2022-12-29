Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy New Year! There’s plenty to do around Milwaukee this weekend – you can walk into almost any establishment and find yourself in the middle of a New Year’s Eve party. But we’ve picked out some events that stood out as fun and unique ways to ring in the new year with friends with family. And remember – most Milwaukee County Transit System buses are free from 8 p.m. through the end of service on Dec. 31, so don’t drive if you’ve been drinking.

December 31: Trixie Mattel’s Fancy Cocktail Hour

Trixie Mattel, the internationally-celebrated drag queen who was born right here in Milwaukee, will make an appearance at This is It on New Year’s Eve to host a “Fancy Cocktail Hour.” Honeypie will provide appetizers during the event, and SERV vodka mixed drinks will be on special for $8 (SERV has its own pink lemonade Trixie Mattel vodka). Mattell will be on site from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., giving fans plenty of time to hang with their favorite drag queen and either stick around for the rest of This Is It’s New Year’s celebrations or move on to the next spot. This event is free to attend.

A long-running Milwaukee New Year’s Eve tradition continues when the Harlem Globetrotters return to the city for two shows at Fiserv Forum. The Globetrotters are currently in their 96th year, and have played in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve every year for the past half-century (except a pandemic-canceled 2020 showcase). There will be two shows – one at 1 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Tickets for either show can be purchased on Fiserv Forum’s website.

December 31: Zoo Year’s Eve

So, you’ve rung in the new year at all of your favorite restaurants and bars already. If you’re looking for something new, why not try a romantic evening at the Milwaukee County Zoo? Zoo Year’s Eve is offering a special discounted ticket packages for the last day of the Zoo’s Wild Lights event, which has guests strolling along a mile-long path featuring sparkling lights and illuminated animal-themed displays. Special ticket packages include a $30 Date Night Package for two, and a $60 Family Ticket Package for four. Tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

January 1: Meditate Milwaukee at Riverside Theater

Start the new year with a clear mind thanks to Mediate Milwaukee, a monthly, 1.5-hour, live music and guided group meditation experience. Meditate Milwaukee is kicking off its year with a special event at the Riverside Theater, which aims to bring the Meditate Milwaukee experience to a large and diverse audience. The live music lineup includes Hans Christian, Ragani, Marjani Love and more. An assortment of presenters and meditation guides will also be present, including Jennifer Bartolotta, Ambrose Wilson Brown, Traci Schwartz and more. Registration is required for this event. To make a reservation, visit Meditate Milwaukee’s website.

January 1: Cool Fool Kite & Ice Festival

The 36th Annual Cool Fool Kite & Ice Festival will once again take place at Veteran’s Park on New Year’s Day. This event is packed full of family-friendly activities and the chance to see dozens of unique kites soaring in the sky. There will be a kite show courtesy of Jake the Kite Guy, and The Quiet Ice Carvers will be creating sculptures during the event. There will also be free hot chocolate, coffee and snacks, and a discount on kites and garden spinners. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you plan on jumping into freezing Lake Michigan or just watching others partake in this wild Milwaukee tradition, you’re sure to have a blast at the annual Polar Plunge that takes place at Bradford Beach. Participants and spectators will gather at noon, and the event coordinators suggest those who plan on jumping into the lake to bring dry, loose-fitting clothes to put on afterwards. The Polar Plunge is free and open to the public, and does not require registration to participate.

January 1: Sugar Maple’s Bottomless Pancake Bonanza

Need a pickup from all of the partying on New Year’s Eve? How about bottomless pancakes, bottomless mimosas and bottomless beermosas? The Sugar Maple is hosting a New Year’s Day Pancake Brunch, featuring all the pancakes you can eat and more. The event will feature two seating times, one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m., with a two-hour time limit for both services. Guests will have the optom between a bottomless breakfast ticket ($17) or a bottomless breakfast, beermosas and mimosas ticket ($37). Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite’s website.