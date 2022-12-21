Molson Coors Again Sponsoring Free Bus Rides on New Year’s Eve

Since 1988 the program has provided more than 1 million rides for Milwaukee imbibers.

On a night when many Milwaukeeans will have more than their fill of champagne — much of it probably the champagne of beers — local Globo-brewery and patron of drinking, Molson Coors, will once again sponsor free bus rides along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes.

The 2022 Miller Lite Free Rides Program is one of the biggest yet, the company said, and in Milwaukee a handful of routes will remain running until 4 a.m., which is useful given that New Year’s Eve, or rather early New Year’s Day, is the time of year when taverns in Milwaukee are not forced to close at 2 a.m.

Free rides will begin at 8 p.m. and GreenLine, BlueLine, PurpleLine, GoldLine, and Routes 14, 18, 19 and 30 will operate until 4 a.m. Typically most of the system is not picking up new riders between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Miller Brewing first began offering free rides in 1988. Back then the company was owned by Phillip Morris, the tobacco corporation now known as Altria Inc, and the Frederick Miller-founded brewery, synonymous with Milwaukee, has changed hands several times since then. First, there was the sale to South African Breweries, then the partnership with Molson Coors to create Miller Coors, and finally, to avoid further confusion, Molson Coors went ahead and bought the whole thing. But all through that the free rides program has remained.

What’s more, Molson Coors is showing true corporate noblesse oblige and also sponsoring rides in six cities across the U.S.: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Phoenix.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer our Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely,” said Tami Garrison, Molson Coors community affairs director. “Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from our Free Rides program and it motivates us to continue expanding this program.”

While New Year’s Eve is the biggest night of the year for the free rides program, Molson Coors also sponsors 13 events in nine cities throughout the year, the company said, including St. Patrick’s Day, the Kentucky Derby, NFL games and the World Series.

“Our long-standing partnership with Miller Lite and their Free Rides program on New Year’s Eve is incredibly popular among those who enjoy celebrating,” said Kristina Hoffman, MCTS director of marketing and communications. “It’s important to us that Milwaukeeans leave the driving to MCTS. Each year thousands of party goers ring in the New Year safely thanks to Miller Lite.”