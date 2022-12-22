And all are indoors, so you can stay as warm as a chestnut roasting on an open fire.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Get your snow shovel ready, because you’re going to want to get out of the house this weekend to check out some of the great holiday events happening around the city.

Both Fiserv Forum and the Milwaukee Public Museum are offering special holiday tours, and The Commercialists are bringing their popular performance of music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to Turner Hall. There’s also a chance to do some last-minute shopping at the Milwaukee Maker’s Holiday Market at Indeed Brewing Company.

December 22-24: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical

Although First Stage’s performance of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical has been going on since the end of November, the musical’s run is coming to a close. There’s still a chance to catch this holiday classic, which features a cast of young up-and-coming actors telling the tale of everyone’s favorite misfit reindeer. The show is best suited for families who have young members ages four and up. Tickets can be purchased on First Stage’s website.

Fiserv Forum is inviting families to take tours of the venue’s arena, as well as participate in a number of holiday-themed activities. This special holiday tour includes “Bango On A Shelf,” plenty of giveaways and prizes and a discount of 25% at The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill. While you’re in the area, check out the festively lit Cheer District holiday display. The event will feature tours at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased on Fiserv Forum’s website.

December 23: ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ at Turner Hall Ballroom

If you missed out on catching The Commercialists play iconic music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Jazz Estate, don’t worry – the group is performing two more shows at Turner Hall Ballroom. The Commercialists will perform the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s holiday tunes at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets to the show are $25, and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater’s website.

December 23: Milwaukee Maker’s Holiday Market

Pick up some last-minute gifts at Indeed Brewing Company’s Milwaukee Maker’s Holiday Market! Make a purchase at any three vendors and receive 50% off of the brewery’s Milwaukee Honey Barley Wine. Shop from over ten vendors including Millenial Granny, rubbishREMADE and Digital Portrails. Shop with a beer in hand from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ever wonder where Milwaukee’s holiday traditions come from? The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering an educational holiday tour called “Holidays in History,” which outlines how the holiday traditions brought from European immigrants to Milwaukee have shaped the way we celebrate today. The tour will run from 11 a.m. to noon, and tickets are $4 plus admission for non-members and $2 for members.

December 24-25: ‘White Christmas’ at Avalon Atmospheric Theater

There aren’t many better ways to get in the festive spirit than to watch a holiday film on the big screen. The Avalon Atmospheric Theater recognizes this, and will show the 1954 classic White Christmas on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Both showings will begin at 11 a.m., and tickets can be purchased on the Avalon’s website, or in person.