Advocates for the preservation of the Mitchell Park Domes, along with several Milwaukee County Supervisors, are attempting to nudge the county toward concrete action to save the domes.

A resolution calling on county officials to pursue listing on the National and State Register of Historic Places has been sponsored by Supervisors Juan Miguel Martinez, Dyango Zerpa and Ryan Clancy; Martinez represents the district that contains Mitchell Park.

In June, an analysis of the plan conducted by the accounting firm Baker Tilly and the law firm Husch Blackwell came before the board. The report stated that the plan in totality was unfeasible, but that some pieces of the plan could work.

In December 2018, the National Trust for Historic Preservation reported to the county that that it had hired a law firm with extensive experience in tax credit financing to determine whether it was feasible for the domes to access federal historic tax credits. The short answer, according to the law firm of Nixon Peabody LLP, is yes. The firm also noted that there are examples around the country of government-owned properties using historic tax credits for rehabilitation projects, but it would likely require the county to lease the domes to a for-profit entity; though that entity could be a subsidiary of a non-profit. “Whether the County itself (versus other nonprofits) could form such a subsidiary is a question that requires further research,” the report stated.

There’s a good chance the domes would receive historic designation if applied for. More than seven years ago, the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance filled out a National Register Questionnaire on behalf of the domes. In April 2016, Peggy Veregin, the State and National register Coordinator for the Wisconsin Historical Society, responded with a letter stating “Based on the information provided, we believe the property may be eligible for listing in the state and national register of historic places.”

This was only a preliminary assessment, Veregin noted, adding “If you decide to proceed with a nomination, substantially more research and documentation will be needed.” The good news, Ebersole told Urban Milwaukee, is that in 2019 a consultant already began working on a nomination and it’s approximately 90% complete.

The supervisors’ resolution notes that listing on Registry of Historic Places could put the domes in the running for funding, They also note that such a designation “could potentially lead to, preservation assistance, increased tourism, formation of public and private partnerships, and attract new donors.”

The county has yet to make a clear decision regarding what it will do with the domes, beyond a general policy committing to their repair and preservation. “This is a way to take action and do something to move the needle forward,” Ebersole said. It would also be a very strong signal to potential partners and donors because it is unlikely that the county would go through with getting the domes listed only to let them be demolished, he said.

The supervisors resolution, should it be passed by the full board, calls on Milwaukee County Parks to work with the Office of Strategy, Budget, and Performance and the Office of Corporation Counsel to nominate the the domes.