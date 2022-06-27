Plus: Maria's Pizza and The Loaded Slate close, a new smoothie place opens on Layton Avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Wisconsin-based small-batch ice cream company has opened its first brick-and-mortar retail space, located at 2205 N. Calhoun Rd. in Brookfield. Scratch Ice Cream, which has stalls set up at Crossroads Collective and Zocalo Food Park, will be able to sell its largest selection of flavors yet thanks to the new space. Scratch Ice Cream is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lori Fredrich reports:

All scoop shop flavors are made in house, but guests who make the trip to Brookfield will also experience the freshest batches of ice cream available, with most made within a day or two of appearing in the dipping cabinet. Flavors, which will rotate, will also include multiple vegan options (including selections from Scratch’s new line of oat milk based ice creams), a consistent selection of the popular-but-time-intensive cheesecake flavors, as well as new and more experimental flavors like Tea & Biscuits and Cookie Monster (blue vanilla ice cream with assorted cookies). Ice cream is available by the scoop (starting at about $4), as well as in cake or waffle cones. As time moves forward, (Ryan) Povlick says the shop will also be introducing a wider variety of ice cream sandwiches, as well as adding the option for shakes, malts and sundaes, hopefully by the end of the summer.

Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries Now Open

A new smoothie spot is now open in Milwaukee’s Mitchell West neighborhood. Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries, located at 812 W. Layton Ave., offers a variety of smoothies, teas, milk shakes and pastries — all prepared as prescribed by Muslim law. Royal’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight. Sophie Bolich reports:

(co-operator Hala) Elmughrabi got her start selling custom pastries through her Instagram account. She then teamed up with (co-operator Malaak) Dahche, who was interested in creating smoothies and specialty drinks. From there, Murad Dahche, Malaak’s brother, helped the pair establish the business. The shop’s current menu offers a variety of teas, milkshakes, smoothies and lassi, a blend of fresh mango, yogurt and cardamom that hails from India. Pastries are available every few weeks on a limited basis, but will eventually be stocked daily, said Ayesh. Pastry specialties would include Oreo, Nutella and Biscoff-flavored mousse cups, miniature cheesecakes, crepes and more.

New Family Restaurant Planned for Uptown Neighborhood

A new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner is currently being planned for Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood. Ruby J’s, which will be located at 4734 W. Lisbon Ave., is being opened by husband-and-wife duo Eric Brown and Deborah Brown. Bolich reports:

“We want to be a staple piece in the community and provide a nice place for people to dine and sit down,” Eric Brown said. Ruby J’s will serve an all-American menu featuring signature burgers, brats, mac and cheese bowls, Friday fish fry and “Deborah’s famous homemade banana pudding with strawberries.” Eric Brown said he also hopes to feature a Sunday special of traditional southern food. In 2018, Eric Brown bought the two-story structure that will house Ruby J’s. He turned the second floor into a micro-business hub and currently leases the space to several business owners. When it opens, the restaurant will occupy the ground floor. After the purchase, the structure’s facade got new brick, tile and awnings for outdoor dining. The dining room was also renovated and kitchen and bathroom build outs are in progress.

East Side Juice Cafe Now Open

A new location for a juice cafe franchise is now open on Milwaukee’s East Side. Kwench Juice Cafe, located at 2220 N. Prospect Ave., aims to provide healthy, on-the-go juice drinks. Bolich reports:

Fresh-pressed juices are the prime focus on the menu. Options include drinks named after the Brewers (apple, cucumber, carrot, lemon, wheatgrass, bee pollen) and Bucks (beet, carrot, celery, ginger, lemon, hemp protein). Both options go for $12. The cafe also offers a selection of house-made smoothies, wellness shots and acai bowls. All of the menu items are dairy and added-sugar free. Kwench is part of a national franchise with locations in 11 other states. Chris Gregoria founded the business in 2015.

Beloved Pizza Restaurant on Southwest Side Closes

A pizza restaurant that has been in operation for 65 years on Milwaukee’s southwest side has officially closed. Maria’s Pizza, one of Milwaukee’s oldest continually operating pizzerias, served its last pies on June 26. However, the closure could be temporary, as there are talks of selling the business. Carol Deptolla reports:

“It’s time for us to take a breath,” Bonnie Crivello said by phone. She owns it with her niece Maria Story. The restaurant’s dining room has been closed for the entirety of the pandemic; Maria’s has been open for takeout only, at reduced hours. As at many other businesses in the pandemic, finding workers has been a challenge, according to Crivello. Crivello indicated a potential buyer for the restaurant and its recipes is in the wings, so Maria’s might be closed only temporarily.

Downtown Sports Bar The Loaded Slate Now Closed

A downtown sports entertainment destination is closing after 11 years of business. The Loaded Slate tavern, located at 1137 N. Martin Luther King. Jr. Dr., announced the closure via a Facebook post. Bolich reports: