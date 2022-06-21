Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries Now Open

Shop near airport offering milkshakes, smoothies and lassi, with pastries, mousse cups and miniature cheesecakes coming soon.

Royal’s Smoothies and Pastries is now open and serving up a sugar fix in Milwaukee’s Mitchell West neighborhood near the airport.

The shop, which has a full halal menu, all prepared as prescribed by Muslim law, is operated by the sister-in-law team of Malaak Dahche and Hala Elmughrabi.

Royal’s, 812 W. Layton Ave., had its soft opening in April and has been serving consistently since then, but is holding off on its official launch, said manager Munier Ayesh

The reason for the delay is a happy one: Elmughrabi recently welcomed a new baby and is unable to make the pastries for the shop. The drink menu is also expanding, according to Ayesh, who said that several new smoothies are in the works.

Elmughrabi got her start selling custom pastries through her Instagram account. She then teamed up with Dahche, who was interested in creating smoothies and specialty drinks. From there, Murad Dahche, Malaak’s brother, helped the pair establish the business.

The shop’s current menu offers a variety of teas, milkshakes, smoothies and lassi, a blend of fresh mango, yogurt and cardamom that hails from India. Pastries are available every few weeks on a limited basis, but will eventually be stocked daily, said Ayesh.

Pastry specialties would include Oreo, Nutella and Biscoff-flavored mousse cups, miniature cheesecakes, crepes and more.

The shop also features a selfie wall where customers are encouraged to pose with their drinks and post the photo to social media.

Royal’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Royal’s Smoothies & Pastries is located in a new, strip mall-style building built in 2019. The property was formerly occupied by J. Robert’s, a steakhouse, which was torn down, save for the second-floor apartment, in 2018. Royal’s joined a series of other tenants in the building, including Excel Dental, Paradise Roastery, Mila Boutique, Nicholas Financial and Nara Gifts & More.