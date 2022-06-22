Kwench Juice Cafe Now Open

Cafe at 2220 N. Prospect Ave. part of national chain with locations in 12 states.

A new juice cafe is now open in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood.

Kwench Juice Cafe, 2220 N. Prospect Ave., opened in May, fulfilling co-owner Lilah Calhoun‘s “lifelong dream” of opening her own juice shop.

Calhoun co-owns the shop with her daughter, Kerlea Harris. The pair moved from Florida to open the cafe, hoping to provide healthy, on-the-go options for the community, according to Calhoun.

Fresh-pressed juices are the prime focus on the menu. Options include drinks named after the Brewers (apple, cucumber, carrot, lemon, wheatgrass, bee pollen) and Bucks (beet, carrot, celery, ginger, lemon, hemp protein). Both options go for $12.

The cafe also offers a selection of house-made smoothies, wellness shots and acai bowls. All of the menu items are dairy and added-sugar free.

Kwench is part of a national franchise with locations in 11 other states. Chris Gregoria founded the business in 2015.

Kwench Juice Cafe joins Spectrum and FedEx as a first-floor tenant at Contour Apartments, an 88-unit apartment building constructed in 2019.