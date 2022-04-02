New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Alverno College Student Selected for Prestigious Science Internship
Ameera Pearsall has been selected as one of only 15 undergraduate students in the country to participate in the Amgen Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health.
Mar 29th, 2022 by Alverno College
The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence
13th artist-in-residence succeeds conceptual abstraction artist Nykoli Koslow
Mar 21st, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
WILL Adds Associate Counsel Cory Brewer
WILL to expand legal services for K-12 education reform
Mar 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
PCMC, BW Converting Solutions augment leadership team
Senior leaders appointed to grow Green Bay operations, expand in global markets
Mar 10th, 2022 by Paper Converting Machine Company
Alicia Dupies and Jackie Herd-Barber Named 2022 Mentor Award Winners by TEMPO
Annual Event Celebrates 32 Years of Mentoring and Education
Mar 10th, 2022 by TEMPO
Marquette University professor receives NSF CAREER grant for efficient spatial data analytics and mining
Dr. Satish Puri has received a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation to do research on designing efficient algorithms for spatial data analytics that will serve as a crucial tool for solving a wide set of research problems from different scientific areas.
Mar 9th, 2022 by Marquette University
Marquette speech pathology professor awarded $1.1 million grant to investigate treatments for childhood apraxia of speech
Dr. Jenya Iuzzini-Seigel has been awarded a $1,156,000 grant from the Once Upon a Time Foundation for a randomized control trial that compares different treatment delivery schedules for children with childhood apraxia of speech.
Mar 8th, 2022 by Marquette University
VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Digital Marketing Manager
VISIT Milwaukee is proud to announce it has hired Miranda Allison as its digital marketing manager, a role that oversees the convention and visitors bureau’s digital presence.
Mar 3rd, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee
