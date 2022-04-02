Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Apr 2nd, 2022 03:27 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Marquette University names Dr. Christine Navia vice president for inclusive excellence

Mar 30th, 2022 by Marquette University

Alverno College Student Selected for Prestigious Science Internship

Ameera Pearsall has been selected as one of only 15 undergraduate students in the country to participate in the Amgen Scholars Program at the National Institutes of Health.

Mar 29th, 2022 by Alverno College

Fairbanks Morse Defense Promotes Jamie McMullin to President of Services

Mar 28th, 2022 by Fairbanks Morse

Gov. Evers Appoints Ashley Morse to the Rock County Circuit Court

Mar 25th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

College radio veteran Kyle Pieczynski joins WMSE as event coordinator

Mar 24th, 2022 by WMSE 91.7FM

Marquette University names Dr. Tara Baillargeon permanent dean of university libraries

Mar 23rd, 2022 by Marquette University

The Pfister Hotel Names Christopher T Wood as Its Next Artist-in-Residence

13th artist-in-residence succeeds conceptual abstraction artist Nykoli Koslow

Mar 21st, 2022 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Sailing Visionary Nick Hayes Named Program Director at the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Mar 11th, 2022 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

WILL Adds Associate Counsel Cory Brewer

WILL to expand legal services for K-12 education reform

Mar 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

PCMC, BW Converting Solutions augment leadership team

Senior leaders appointed to grow Green Bay operations, expand in global markets

Mar 10th, 2022 by Paper Converting Machine Company

Quarles & Brady Adds Milwaukee Commercial Real Estate Attorney Dan Kaminsky as Partner

Mar 10th, 2022 by Quarles & Brady LLP

Alicia Dupies and Jackie Herd-Barber Named 2022 Mentor Award Winners by TEMPO

Annual Event Celebrates 32 Years of Mentoring and Education

Mar 10th, 2022 by TEMPO

Marquette University professor receives NSF CAREER grant for efficient spatial data analytics and mining

Dr. Satish Puri has received a CAREER grant from the National Science Foundation to do research on designing efficient algorithms for spatial data analytics that will serve as a crucial tool for solving a wide set of research problems from different scientific areas.

Mar 9th, 2022 by Marquette University

Marquette speech pathology professor awarded $1.1 million grant to investigate treatments for childhood apraxia of speech

Dr. Jenya Iuzzini-Seigel has been awarded a $1,156,000 grant from the Once Upon a Time Foundation for a randomized control trial that compares different treatment delivery schedules for children with childhood apraxia of speech.

Mar 8th, 2022 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints Michael Kenitz to the Washington County Circuit Court

Mar 4th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

VISIT Milwaukee Welcomes New Digital Marketing Manager

VISIT Milwaukee is proud to announce it has hired Miranda Allison as its digital marketing manager, a role that oversees the convention and visitors bureau’s digital presence.

Mar 3rd, 2022 by VISIT Milwaukee

