It’s Milwaukee Vs. Nashville For RNC
Field narrows to two for 2024 Republican convention - the Music City and the Cream City.
The odds continue to improve that Milwaukee ends up hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.
The city is now one of two finalists to host the event. Salt Lake City was eliminated last week, according to Politico, leaving only Nashville and Milwaukee remaining.
Much of Milwaukee’s desirability be attributed to the work done to prepare for the effectively-canceled 2020 Democratic National Convention. Work was completed to prepare for a “National Special Security Event,” plan a transportation network and deal with hotel logistics. It’s been described as a “turn-key” convention host.
The 2020 pitch to the Democrats relied on a brand new Fiserv Forum and a swing state that just went for Republicans. VISIT Milwaukee, which is leading the bidding effort this time around, can rely on a similar strategy. A relatively new arena (2018), a $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion scheduled to be completed by early 2023 and a state that most recently was won by a Democrat. The compact footpriny of the convention center and arena, centered on Westown, is also seen as a positive.
Similar to the DNC, the RNC is estimated to bring approximately 45,000 visitors and a $200 million economic impact to the city.
The move to host the RNC comes as Republicans in the Wisconsin State Legislature and other candidates for office continue to dispute the 2020 election results, with much of the contention focused on Milwaukee and Dane counties. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that he believes “widespread fraud” plagued the election, but said the Legislature can’t decertify the results.
Gerard Randall, vice chairman of the state Republican party and executive director of the Milwaukee Education Partnership, is a key liaison between the state party and the bid team.
Former Governor Scott Walker, who was critical of Milwaukee when campaigning for governor, was a leader during the February site visit.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other members of the host committee met with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday. McDaniel was not part of the February site visit. Johnson, a Democrat who holds a non-partisan effort, has previously said he would welcome either party and the economic impact their conventions could have on the city.
Milwaukee officials are expected to brief the RNC next week.
A decision is expected by August. Milwaukee could also still bid for the 2024 DNC.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2024 RNC
- It’s Milwaukee Vs. Nashville For RNC - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 17th, 2022
- Milwaukee Seen As RNC Favorite - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 17th, 2022
- RNC 2024 Team Visits Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 16th, 2022
- Milwaukee Might Bid for 2024 Republican National Convention - Diane Bezucha - Oct 14th, 2021
- Milwaukee Invited To Apply For 2024 DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 3rd, 2021
Read more about 2024 RNC here