It’s Milwaukee Vs. Nashville For RNC

Field narrows to two for 2024 Republican convention - the Music City and the Cream City.

The odds continue to improve that Milwaukee ends up hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The city is now one of two finalists to host the event. Salt Lake City was eliminated last week, according to Politico, leaving only Nashville and Milwaukee remaining.

Politico reported that Milwaukee was the “frontrunner” during a two-day period in February when Republican National Committee members were in Milwaukee for a site visit. But the committee hadn’t visited Nashville at that point.

Much of Milwaukee’s desirability be attributed to the work done to prepare for the effectively-canceled 2020 Democratic National Convention. Work was completed to prepare for a “National Special Security Event,” plan a transportation network and deal with hotel logistics. It’s been described as a “turn-key” convention host.

The 2020 pitch to the Democrats relied on a brand new Fiserv Forum and a swing state that just went for Republicans. VISIT Milwaukee, which is leading the bidding effort this time around, can rely on a similar strategy. A relatively new arena (2018), a $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion scheduled to be completed by early 2023 and a state that most recently was won by a Democrat. The compact footpriny of the convention center and arena, centered on Westown, is also seen as a positive.

Milwaukee is, reportedly, also doing well with fundraising. As of mid-February, Politico said the bid team was reported to have raised $30 million to host the convention, an increase from the “$10 to $20 million” that was previously disclosed. At least $65 million is expected to be needed. A federal grant of approximately $50 million covers the security cost of both major political conventions.

Similar to the DNC, the RNC is estimated to bring approximately 45,000 visitors and a $200 million economic impact to the city.

The move to host the RNC comes as Republicans in the Wisconsin State Legislature and other candidates for office continue to dispute the 2020 election results, with much of the contention focused on Milwaukee and Dane counties. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that he believes “widespread fraud” plagued the election, but said the Legislature can’t decertify the results.

Gerard Randall, vice chairman of the state Republican party and executive director of the Milwaukee Education Partnership, is a key liaison between the state party and the bid team.

Republican Party officials are expected to tap former RNC chair and ex-White House chief of staffa Wisconsinite, as chair of the host committee if Milwaukee is selected.

Former Governor Scott Walker, who was critical of Milwaukee when campaigning for governor, was a leader during the February site visit.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other members of the host committee met with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday. McDaniel was not part of the February site visit. Johnson, a Democrat who holds a non-partisan effort, has previously said he would welcome either party and the economic impact their conventions could have on the city.

Milwaukee officials are expected to brief the RNC next week.

A decision is expected by August. Milwaukee could also still bid for the 2024 DNC.