Philanthropist, Entrepreneur Michael Cudahy Dies At 97

One of Milwaukee’s preeminent philanthropists, Michael Cudahy, passed away Friday at the age of 97.

Cudahy, the grandson of meatpacking magnate Patrick Cudahy, co-founded Marquette Electronics in 1964, took it public in 1991, and sold the company to General Electric for approximately $800 million in 1998.

Launching and running a highly-successful medical device company was a surprising turn for a high-school dropout, but Cudahy had a can-do attitude and great interest in tinkering with things well into his 90s.

A true entrepreneur, he also rehabilitated The Cudahy apartment and condominium complex and invested in multiple startups, including Madison-based TomoTherapy.

His second career came as a philanthropist, often in a hands-on role. Cudahy was the driving force behind the development of Discovery World‘s lakefront home Pier Wisconsin.

Cudahy wasn’t one to shy away from criticizing things he didn’t like.

“I would ask for a moment of silence, but that really wasn’t Mike’s way of doing things,” said Greater Milwaukee Committee CEO Joel Brennan in breaking the news during a mayoral forum Monday afternoon. “Mike would have looked at the two candidates here today and said ‘you better not screw this up.'”

Brennan, who previously led Discovery World, said Cudahy had an “unbeliever influence” on the city.

Cudahy’s giving wasn’t limited to Discovery World. He was behind restoring the Pabst and Riverside theaters and established a framework with Gary Witt for their sustained operation.

He was also a major benefactor to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee, donating millions of dollars.

Cudahy was influential in the creation of The Hop, having first backed a streetcar system and flying Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive Scott Walker to Portland on his jet to check out its system. He then was reportedly lukewarm on the system until a proposal emerged to expand the plan to the lakefront.

Cudahy is survived by his partner Lisa and multiple children.