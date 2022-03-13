Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 13th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start

1. Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start

Feds give final approval to $32 million grant to fund second daily Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities train.

Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Court Allows Mr. J’s To Reopen

2. Court Allows Mr. J’s To Reopen

Council voted to close bar, but court injunction allows it to continue operating for now.

Mar 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Latin Gastropub Planned for Bay View

3. Latin Gastropub Planned for Bay View

Tulum Latin Gastropub would serve Latin American and Caribbean dishes in former Odd Duck space.

Mar 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In

4. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In

But construction is still far from complete on new downtown office.

Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000

5. City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000

City Wide Investments had $49,000 in unpaid taxes before the city stepped in and a lawsuit started.

Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Former North Milwaukee H.S. Redevelopment Inches Forward

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former North Milwaukee H.S. Redevelopment Inches Forward

Historic Preservation Commission backs bid for tax credits to create affordable housing.

Mar 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: MPD Moving To Seize Vehicles Via Court System

7. City Hall: MPD Moving To Seize Vehicles Via Court System

Policy would apply to repeat offenders that don’t change their driving behavior.

Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Falcon Bowl Owners Seek A Proprietor

8. Falcon Bowl Owners Seek A Proprietor

Riverwest Investment Co-op releases RFP for new operator of bar and bowling alley.

Mar 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: City Seeking Buyer For Mixed-Use Building

9. Plats and Parcels: City Seeking Buyer For Mixed-Use Building

Plus: Recapping the week’s real estate news, seven stories affecting the city.

Mar 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Downtown Pizzeria Opening

10. Now Serving: New Downtown Pizzeria Opening

Also new: Bay View food truck, Caribbean cocktail bar, expanded Arab bakery and Burger Shop At Zocolo Truck Park.

Mar 7th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson’s New Campaign Pledge: Raise Health Care Costs and Rip Away Health Care Protections for Wisconsinites With Pre-existing Conditions

1. Ron Johnson’s New Campaign Pledge: Raise Health Care Costs and Rip Away Health Care Protections for Wisconsinites With Pre-existing Conditions

 

Mar 7th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

2. Sarah Godlewski on Ron Johnson’s No Vote Last Night: “This is the Absolute Worst Time to Play Petty Political Games”

 

Mar 11th, 2022 by Sarah Godlewski

Billionaire Son-in-Law Ron Johnson Running out of Ways to be Out-of-Touch

3. Billionaire Son-in-Law Ron Johnson Running out of Ways to be Out-of-Touch

Nelson Plan Instead: “Tax the Rich. Provide Medicare for ALL.”

Mar 7th, 2022 by Tom Nelson

Wisconsinites Call Out Ron Johnson for Doubling Down on Repealing the Affordable Care Act and Raising Premiums

4. Wisconsinites Call Out Ron Johnson for Doubling Down on Repealing the Affordable Care Act and Raising Premiums

 

Mar 8th, 2022 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds

5. Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds

Governor urges Congress to reconsider omnibus budget bill provision to rescind COVID-19 relief aid for certain states, including Wisconsin

Mar 9th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

State Representative Nearly Shot in Drive by Shooting

6. State Representative Nearly Shot in Drive by Shooting

 

Mar 8th, 2022 by State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez

Wisconsin Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to sign up for an Identity Protection PIN

7. Wisconsin Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers to sign up for an Identity Protection PIN

 

Mar 10th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Revenue

Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

8. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)

Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned

Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers Announces Launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program

9. Gov. Evers Announces Launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program

$92 million program will provide mortgage, local property tax assistance, and support for essential utilities and internet costs to homeowners at risk of losing their homes

Mar 7th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on Ron Johnson Endorsing GOP Plan to Raise Taxes on Half of Americans

10. Statement on Ron Johnson Endorsing GOP Plan to Raise Taxes on Half of Americans

 

Mar 7th, 2022 by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us