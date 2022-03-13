The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Transportation: TCMC Train Poised for 2024 Start
Feds give final approval to $32 million grant to fund second daily Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities train.
Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Court Allows Mr. J’s To Reopen
Council voted to close bar, but court injunction allows it to continue operating for now.
Mar 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Latin Gastropub Planned for Bay View
Tulum Latin Gastropub would serve Latin American and Caribbean dishes in former Odd Duck space.
Mar 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
4. Friday Photos: Milwaukee Tool Begins Employee Move-In
But construction is still far from complete on new downtown office.
Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. City Hall: Foreclosure Fiasco Costing Taxpayers Nearly $200,000
City Wide Investments had $49,000 in unpaid taxes before the city stepped in and a lawsuit started.
Mar 4th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Former North Milwaukee H.S. Redevelopment Inches Forward
Historic Preservation Commission backs bid for tax credits to create affordable housing.
Mar 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. City Hall: MPD Moving To Seize Vehicles Via Court System
Policy would apply to repeat offenders that don’t change their driving behavior.
Mar 10th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Falcon Bowl Owners Seek A Proprietor
Riverwest Investment Co-op releases RFP for new operator of bar and bowling alley.
Mar 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
9. Plats and Parcels: City Seeking Buyer For Mixed-Use Building
Plus: Recapping the week’s real estate news, seven stories affecting the city.
Mar 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: New Downtown Pizzeria Opening
Also new: Bay View food truck, Caribbean cocktail bar, expanded Arab bakery and Burger Shop At Zocolo Truck Park.
Mar 7th, 2022 by Michael Holloway
Press Releases
3. Billionaire Son-in-Law Ron Johnson Running out of Ways to be Out-of-Touch
Nelson Plan Instead: “Tax the Rich. Provide Medicare for ALL.”
Mar 7th, 2022 by Tom Nelson
5. Gov. Evers Blasts Congressional Leaders for Plan to Cut an Estimated $225 Million of Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Governor urges Congress to reconsider omnibus budget bill provision to rescind COVID-19 relief aid for certain states, including Wisconsin
Mar 9th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. State Representative Nearly Shot in Drive by Shooting
Mar 8th, 2022 by State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez
8. Senator Ron Johnson Turn’s His Back on Wisconsin Women By Voting Against Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA)
Wisconsin’s criminal abortion law threatens to become law without federal protections under the WHPA if Roe is overturned
Feb 28th, 2022 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
9. Gov. Evers Announces Launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners Program
$92 million program will provide mortgage, local property tax assistance, and support for essential utilities and internet costs to homeowners at risk of losing their homes
Mar 7th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
