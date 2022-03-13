The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

2. Court Allows Mr. J’s To Reopen Council voted to close bar, but court injunction allows it to continue operating for now. Mar 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Latin Gastropub Planned for Bay View Tulum Latin Gastropub would serve Latin American and Caribbean dishes in former Odd Duck space. Mar 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

8. Falcon Bowl Owners Seek A Proprietor Riverwest Investment Co-op releases RFP for new operator of bar and bowling alley. Mar 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

10. Now Serving: New Downtown Pizzeria Opening Also new: Bay View food truck, Caribbean cocktail bar, expanded Arab bakery and Burger Shop At Zocolo Truck Park. Mar 7th, 2022 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.