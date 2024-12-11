Murphy’s Law
Why Is UW System Punishing Student Protestors?
Pro-Palestinian protestors asking unwanted questions about university investments.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Act 10 Ruling Could Be Tough to OverturnDec 9th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
Does Summerfest Get Special Treatment?Dec 4th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
-
State Taking Over County Pension SystemDec 2nd, 2024 by Bruce Murphy